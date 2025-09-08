SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 23:26
Union
U$0.01004-7.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004858+2.96%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22632+3.57%
Particl
PART$0.2007+1.36%

TLDR

  • The U.S. SEC has delayed the approval of Canary’s Hedera HBAR and Grayscale’s Polkadot ETFs until November 8, 2025.
  • The SEC has raised concerns about the compliance of both ETFs with Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust share rules.
  • Both HBAR and Polkadot tokens have shown strong market performance despite the delay.
  • The SEC’s delay is part of its broader effort to establish clear and consistent listing rules for spot crypto ETFs.
  • Nasdaq and other major exchanges are working on amendments to adjust the definition of “commodity” to help crypto ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed the approval of Canary’s Hedera (HBAR) ETF and Grayscale’s Polkadot (DOT) ETF. The decision pushes the deadline for approval to November 8, 2025. Despite the delay, both tokens show resilience in the market, with traders viewing the move as procedural.

SEC Delays Canary HBAR ETF Decision Again

Canary filed its Hedera (HBAR) ETF with Nasdaq in February and amended it in March. Since then, the SEC has delayed its decision multiple times. The regulator has raised questions about whether the product fits Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust shares rule.

The SEC’s request for more rounds of public comment focuses on ensuring that HBAR’s listing complies with existing listing standards. The agency has pointed to broader concerns regarding the inclusion of altcoins in ETFs, suggesting that clear listing rules are necessary. As a result, Nasdaq faces continued delays as it seeks to align with the SEC’s concerns.

While HBAR’s ETF has faced scrutiny, the token’s market performance has remained steady. This week, the token rose by 1.8%, reflecting investor confidence. Despite regulatory hurdles, HBAR is showing resilience, as it remains above $0.22.

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again

Grayscale’s Polkadot (DOT) ETF follows a nearly identical timeline as Canary’s HBAR ETF. Initially filed earlier this year, Grayscale’s application has experienced repeated delays since March. Similar to HBAR, the SEC has required additional rounds of public commentary and clarification on the ETF’s compliance.

Grayscale faces similar regulatory challenges in proving that DOT meets the SEC’s generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. The SEC continues to evaluate whether Polkadot can be listed under Nasdaq’s trust share rules. As a result, the decision on Polkadot’s ETF is also postponed until November 8, 2025.

Despite the delays, Polkadot’s performance shows positive momentum. The token’s trading volume surged by 225%, indicating growing investor interest. Polkadot saw a nearly 4% increase, trading around $4.03.

SEC’s Broader Effort for Clear ETF Listing Rules

Both Canary’s HBAR ETF and Grayscale’s Polkadot ETF face delays primarily due to the SEC’s broader efforts. The agency is working to create a consistent framework for listing spot crypto ETFs. Until the SEC finalizes these standards, approval for altcoin-based ETFs remains uncertain.

Major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX are working on amendments to address the definition of “commodity.” These changes aim to smooth the path for crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Until then, the SEC has decided to hold off on approving additional altcoin ETFs.

The post SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong