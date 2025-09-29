SEC Proposes Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies

Key Points: SEC proposes semiannual reporting; Trump supports move.

The U.S. SEC, chaired by Paul S. Atkins, plans to shift public companies from quarterly to semiannual reporting, endorsed by President Trump, as announced September 19, 2025.

This regulatory shift aims to reduce compliance costs and promote corporate focus on long-term strategies, potentially affecting transparency and public company market behavior.

SEC Reporting Changes Gain Presidential Approval

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on September 19, 2025, the introduction of a proposal to alter corporate reporting frequency. The proposal, backed by President Trump’s endorsement on social media, suggests replacing quarterly requirements with a semiannual model. “Government should provide the minimum level of effective regulation,” Atkins emphasized.

The proposed change seeks to lower compliance costs, potentially easing the operational burden on businesses. The shift may realign corporate focus from short-term targets, potentially promoting long-term strategic planning. Industries await immediate market impacts as regulations evolve.

Notable reactions include Eric Ries, founder of the Long-Term Stock Exchange, who voiced that “long-term corporate vision should be rewarded.” Presidential endorsement highlighted on Trump’s Twitter suggests broad support. Market analysts speculate on the potential ripple effects across sectors impacted by reporting shifts.

Potential Crypto Sector Impact and Expert Insights

Did you know? The UK stopped requiring quarterly reporting in 2014, finding it ineffective in market discipline improvement, a precedent for the U.S. shift.

