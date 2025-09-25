Securitize Expands to Sei Network, Launches Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund

PANews reported on September 25th that according to CoinDesk, the RWA tokenization platform Securitize is currently expanding to the Sei blockchain. Its tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) will become the first platform to be launched on the network, marking the first time that tokenized private credit has been launched on the Sei blockchain. Securitize stated that other funds will be listed on the Sei blockchain in the near future.
ACRED, with $112 million in assets under management, according to RWA.xyz, complements Apollo's private credit strategy, investing across corporate lending, asset-backed transactions, and distressed credit. The fund, which is open only to accredited investors, utilizes Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, enabling interoperability between blockchain tokens, facilitating cross-network asset mobility and enhancing liquidity.