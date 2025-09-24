Seedify $SFUND bridge suffers $1.2M hack affecting 64k BNBchain users

Key Takeaways

Hackers exploited a vulnerability in a cross-chain bridge contract, stealing $1.2 million in SFUND tokens.

The attack affected 64,000 holders of the SFUND token on the BNB Chain.

Seedify’s $SFUND bridge was exploited in a $1.2 million hack that impacted more than 64,000 users on BNB Chain, marking one of the latest cross-chain security incidents to hit the DeFi sector.

The attack targeted SFUND, the native token of Seedify Fund, a blockchain incubator focused on gaming and metaverse projects.