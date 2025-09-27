Sei blockchain records $9.88B in DeFi trading volume, signaling strong adoption. Sei’s daily transactions rose 46% in September, showing growing user activity. Despite solid network growth, Sei’s token price struggles near $0.29 resistance. Analysts watch for sustained support as Sei’s DeFi ecosystem continues to expand. Sei Blockchain Adoption Climbs as Price Struggles to Break $0.29 [...] The post Sei Blockchain Adoption Surges While Token Price Struggles to Surpass $0.29 appeared first on CoinCentral.Sei blockchain records $9.88B in DeFi trading volume, signaling strong adoption. Sei’s daily transactions rose 46% in September, showing growing user activity. Despite solid network growth, Sei’s token price struggles near $0.29 resistance. Analysts watch for sustained support as Sei’s DeFi ecosystem continues to expand. Sei Blockchain Adoption Climbs as Price Struggles to Break $0.29 [...] The post Sei Blockchain Adoption Surges While Token Price Struggles to Surpass $0.29 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Sei Blockchain Adoption Surges While Token Price Struggles to Surpass $0.29

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 05:29
  • Sei blockchain records $9.88B in DeFi trading volume, signaling strong adoption.
  • Sei’s daily transactions rose 46% in September, showing growing user activity.
  • Despite solid network growth, Sei’s token price struggles near $0.29 resistance.
  • Analysts watch for sustained support as Sei’s DeFi ecosystem continues to expand.

Sei Blockchain Adoption Climbs as Price Struggles to Break $0.29

The Sei blockchain is witnessing rapid growth in its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, as evidenced by a surge in key metrics. Despite this growth, however, the Sei token has faced difficulties in gaining upward momentum, struggling to break past the $0.29 resistance level. According to analyst Fabius DeFi, on September 25, Sei’s decentralized exchanges (DEX) processed a trading volume of $9.88 billion, a record high, with net inflows reaching $2.43 billion. However, these metrics have not been reflected in the token’s price, which has shown limited movement over the past 24 hours, falling to $0.27.

Record On-Chain Activity and Robust Growth

Sei’s DeFi ecosystem is expanding rapidly, as highlighted by the record-breaking numbers reported for September 25. The blockchain’s decentralized exchanges have seen a volume of $9.88 billion, and net inflows have reached $2.43 billion. Application fees on the network also topped $32.9 million, a clear sign of the increasing adoption and usage of Sei-based applications. According to Marc Shawn Brown, daily transactions on the network have risen by 46% since September 1, indicating a consistent increase in user activity and engagement.

Despite these impressive on-chain growth metrics, the price of Sei remains stagnated near the $0.29 resistance level. The price has recently experienced a dip of about 7.96% to approximately $0.27. Analysts point out that the price struggles to reflect the network’s increasing activity, which is indicative of broader market factors suppressing the token’s value despite the solid growth of the Sei ecosystem.

User Adoption and Transaction Growth on Sei

Sei’s daily transaction volume has seen significant growth. Data shows a 46% increase in daily transactions from September 1 to September 25, with the number of transactions rising from about 1.5 million to nearly 2.8 million. This surge indicates greater user engagement across the network, further supported by higher participation in DeFi protocols and other decentralized applications. Increased user adoption is crucial for the long-term success of any blockchain, and Sei’s rising transaction numbers suggest the network is gaining traction within the broader crypto space.

The rise in daily transactions also highlights the network’s expanding role in decentralized finance, a space where Sei aims to compete with other established Layer-1 blockchains. With more users interacting with the blockchain, it is expected that this increased activity will eventually translate into greater network liquidity and potentially higher token value over time.

Market Challenges and Token Price Dynamics

Despite the evident growth in adoption and network activity, the Sei token has struggled to show any meaningful price appreciation. The token has been consolidating around the $0.29 resistance level, with recent trading data revealing a 7.96% drop in the past 24 hours. The price fell to $0.27, with analysts observing repeated unsuccessful attempts to push above the $0.28 level. The market has been largely focused on key support levels for Sei, with a potential next level of support identified around $0.26.

This lack of upward movement in the token’s price may be due to broader market conditions that are currently outweighing the positive fundamentals within the Sei ecosystem. While the network’s activity continues to surge, broader market sentiment and liquidity factors are crucial to driving price appreciation. If the Sei blockchain continues to see strong user adoption and increases in on-chain activity, it could eventually lead to a revaluation of the token as investor sentiment aligns with the network’s growing utility.

Looking Ahead for Sei Blockchain

The future outlook for Sei’s market valuation largely depends on its ability to maintain growth in adoption and network usage. If Sei can sustain its current growth trajectory and see continued capital inflows, it may eventually see a shift in market sentiment that could lead to higher token prices. Analysts are closely watching the token’s price action, especially its ability to hold above key support levels, as any sustained movement above $0.29 could signal the beginning of a price rebound.

In conclusion, Sei blockchain’s DeFi ecosystem is showing strong signs of growth, but the token price remains under pressure due to broader market factors. If network activity continues to rise and the blockchain attracts more liquidity, the market could eventually reprice the token to reflect its expanding utility and adoption.

