SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:50
Key Insights:

  • Sei’s DeFi TVL grew 68%, reaching $600M, highlighting strong market growth in Q2 2025.
  • Price tested key support levels at $0.25–$0.27, with resistance between $0.35–$0.50.
  • Despite price fluctuations, Sei maintains a market cap of $1.94 billion with strong trading volume.
SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50 Resistance

Sei Network has recently seen a notable increase in its DeFi ecosystem, reaching an all-time high in total value locked (TVL). According to reports, the platform’s TVL surpassed $600 million in Q2, reflecting robust growth in its decentralized finance space. This surge in TVL underscores Sei’s growing presence in the DeFi sector, positioning it as an emerging player in the blockchain space.

Sei’s Price Action and Key Support Zones

Sei’s price is hovering around $0.29, a critical zone for traders. Tanaka noted that this area has been tested enough times to give confidence. The price is currently near a key support level, which has been tested multiple times this year. 

Strong support levels are seen around $0.25 to $0.27, where Sei has previously bounced in 2025. If the price maintains above $0.27, the market structure could remain favorable for accumulation.

Support Levels | Source: X

However, losing the $0.27 level might push the price down to $0.20, making it essential for investors to monitor these levels closely. Immediate resistance is found between $0.35 and $0.38, with a stronger resistance zone around $0.50.

Explosive Growth in DeFi TVL

The latest reports reveal that Sei’s DeFi ecosystem grew by 68% during the second quarter. This growth has helped boost the platform’s total value, which is locked at over $600 million, marking a significant achievement for Sei in a competitive market. 

The rise in TVL indicates increasing trust in Sei’s decentralized finance offerings. The growing user base is a positive sign that Sei could continue to expand its DeFi presence. The $600 million figure places Sei in a strong position, competing with other top DeFi platforms in the blockchain ecosystem.

Sei Token’s Market Position

Despite some short-term price fluctuations, Sei has managed to maintain its position in the market. The token currently holds a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, ranking 82nd among all cryptocurrencies.

With a 24-hour trading volume of $104 million, the Sei token continues to show steady market activity. Traders and analysts are closely monitoring its price action, with some experts suggesting that Sei is approaching a potential breakout.

The live Sei price today is $0.28, with a 24-hour trading volume of $233.24. Sei has been down 8.56% in the last 24 hours. Analysts expecting the token to reach higher resistance levels if the current price patterns hold.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/sei-defi-ecosystem-grows-68-to-600m/

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/sei-defi-ecosystem-grows-68-to-600m/
