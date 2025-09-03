Self Chain Joins VitaminAI to Advance Web3 with Robust AI-Agent Collaboration

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03
Self Chain, a popular decentralized blockchain, has collaborated with VitaminAI, a cutting-edge platform for AI agents. The collaboration aims to improve AI agent interactions within the Web3 sector. As per Self Chain’s official X announcement, the partnership permits consumers to seamlessly connect to, discover, and interact with next-gen AI agents transparently in a secure way. Additionally, the development integrates robust infrastructure to transform the user engagement with AI-driven tools.

Self Chain and VitaminAI Partner to Redefine AI Agent Interactions in Web3 Ecosystem

The partnership between Self Chain and VitaminAI endeavors to redefine the interactions of AI agents. In this respect, the development underscores a key step in merging AI and blockchain technologies to unlock unique possibilities for developers and users alike. Additionally, VitaminAI’s marketplace of cutting-edge AI agents permits businesses and individuals to discover as well as collaborate to bring real-world AI applications into the broader decentralized environments.

Additionally, the integration of the keyless and intent-centric infrastructure of Self Chain guarantees seamless consumer access along with more effective AI task execution in Web3.

What Can Developers Expect from This Partnership?

The joint effort lets developers work smoothly in decentralized environments. Apart from that, the synergy of intent-led infrastructure and ready-to-use AI agents permits builders to develop apps with the AI integration in a secure and efficient manner. Overall, this minimizes technical barriers, drives innovation, and enhances focus on the provision of cutting-edge user experiences.

