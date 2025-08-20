Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR

Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline.

Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats.

Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power.

The House has passed a similar crypto market structure bill, but a Senate version must still be agreed upon.

Senator Tim Scott is working to pass a comprehensive bill to regulate the cryptocurrency market, aiming to have it completed by the end of September. However, Scott has encountered significant resistance from his Democratic colleague, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed strong opposition to the proposed legislation.

Scott, along with Senators Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno, released a draft of the crypto market structure bill last month. The bill seeks to establish regulations for the rapidly growing digital asset industry, but it faces hurdles due to differing views between Democrats and Republicans. Scott, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, indicated that he believes 12 to 18 Democrats could support the bill, but Warren’s opposition remains a key obstacle.

Elizabeth Warren Accused of Blocking Bipartisan Support

Scott has been vocal about the challenges posed by Senator Warren, whom he accuses of standing in the way of bipartisan support for the bill. Warren, a long-time critic of the cryptocurrency industry, has raised concerns about the bill’s potential impact on consumer protections and regulatory oversight.

“The forces against it, let me just say it clearly, like Elizabeth Warren, standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate,” Scott said. “It is a real force to overcome.” Scott’s comments highlight the division between lawmakers who see cryptocurrency as a transformative technology and those who are concerned about its potential risks, such as fraud and lack of regulation.

Elizabeth Warren opposition stems from her belief that the crypto industry is pushing for weaker regulations that would allow it to operate with fewer restrictions than traditional financial markets. She has repeatedly criticized what she sees as efforts to give the crypto lobby too much influence over the regulatory process.

House and Senate Versions of the Bill

The push for a comprehensive crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Congress is not limited to the Senate. The House of Representatives passed its own version of the bill last month, with 78 Democrats voting in favor. This version garnered more bipartisan support but still needs to be reconciled with the Senate’s draft.

The proposed legislation, which has a self-imposed September 30 deadline, seeks to establish clear guidelines for the regulation of cryptocurrencies and related assets. This includes setting up a framework for how digital currencies and stablecoins should be handled by financial institutions and regulators.

However, Scott faces the challenge of bridging the gap between the Senate and House versions while also overcoming the resistance of key Democratic lawmakers, particularly Elizabeth Warren. Her stance on the bill, which she views as an industry-friendly proposal, is a significant hurdle for proponents of the legislation.

Elizabeth Warren Criticisms and the Industry’s Response

Elizabeth Warren has consistently been critical of the crypto industry, warning about its potential to destabilize financial markets. She has argued that the bill as proposed would provide an “industry handout,” giving cryptocurrency companies an unfair advantage over traditional financial institutions.

“We need a crypto regulatory framework that reduces these risks,” Warren said in July. “But I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby everything on its wish list.”

Despite Warren’s criticisms, there are growing calls from industry leaders and stakeholders for clearer regulations. Many argue that establishing a comprehensive framework would help stabilize the market, protect consumers, and attract institutional investment.

The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.