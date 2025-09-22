The post Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Control of Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Democrat wants a bipartisan preparation of a crypto market structure bill, which would authorize both parties to create the bill and evenly regulate the digital assets. The urge to have bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure bill has been stepped up by Senate Democrats.  Senators who are Democrats (12 of them) want to be included in the process of drafting as well as reviewing the proposed legislation.  Their popularity is against the backdrop of continuous disagreements with regard to the regulation of the rapidly expanding sector of digital assets. The legislators claim that the law that regulates the crypto market should not be designed by an individual side.  They underline the importance of bipartisan cooperation when it comes to the credibility and expediency of the bill’s passage.  The voices in the group known are those of senators such as Ruben Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Mark Warner. The Importance of Bipartisan Authorship. The request of the democrats revolves around creating a common ground prior to the advancement of regulatory activities.  They request Republican colleagues to permit a joint drafting exercise, which is considered the norm for legislation of such magnitude.  The group threatens that the lack of such collective authorship would hinder the progress of the bill or render it illegitimate. This combined strategy will help to seal regulatory loopholes that have baffled businesses and investors over the years.  Their suggested crypto structure emphasizes seven main pillars, such as an explicit jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in spot markets of non-security tokens.  The act also aims at broadening the supervision and investment of both the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Interests of the Legislation. The current debate in the Senate is based not only on the regulatory authority alone… The post Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Control of Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Democrat wants a bipartisan preparation of a crypto market structure bill, which would authorize both parties to create the bill and evenly regulate the digital assets. The urge to have bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure bill has been stepped up by Senate Democrats.  Senators who are Democrats (12 of them) want to be included in the process of drafting as well as reviewing the proposed legislation.  Their popularity is against the backdrop of continuous disagreements with regard to the regulation of the rapidly expanding sector of digital assets. The legislators claim that the law that regulates the crypto market should not be designed by an individual side.  They underline the importance of bipartisan cooperation when it comes to the credibility and expediency of the bill’s passage.  The voices in the group known are those of senators such as Ruben Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Mark Warner. The Importance of Bipartisan Authorship. The request of the democrats revolves around creating a common ground prior to the advancement of regulatory activities.  They request Republican colleagues to permit a joint drafting exercise, which is considered the norm for legislation of such magnitude.  The group threatens that the lack of such collective authorship would hinder the progress of the bill or render it illegitimate. This combined strategy will help to seal regulatory loopholes that have baffled businesses and investors over the years.  Their suggested crypto structure emphasizes seven main pillars, such as an explicit jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in spot markets of non-security tokens.  The act also aims at broadening the supervision and investment of both the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Interests of the Legislation. The current debate in the Senate is based not only on the regulatory authority alone…

Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Control of Crypto Bill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 17:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017375-1.09%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-15.53%
Render
RENDER$3.671-7.57%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03356-14.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001638-10.63%

The Senate Democrat wants a bipartisan preparation of a crypto market structure bill, which would authorize both parties to create the bill and evenly regulate the digital assets.

The urge to have bipartisan authorship of the crypto market structure bill has been stepped up by Senate Democrats. 

Senators who are Democrats (12 of them) want to be included in the process of drafting as well as reviewing the proposed legislation. 

Their popularity is against the backdrop of continuous disagreements with regard to the regulation of the rapidly expanding sector of digital assets.

The legislators claim that the law that regulates the crypto market should not be designed by an individual side. 

They underline the importance of bipartisan cooperation when it comes to the credibility and expediency of the bill’s passage. 

The voices in the group known are those of senators such as Ruben Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Mark Warner.

The Importance of Bipartisan Authorship.

The request of the democrats revolves around creating a common ground prior to the advancement of regulatory activities. 

They request Republican colleagues to permit a joint drafting exercise, which is considered the norm for legislation of such magnitude. 

The group threatens that the lack of such collective authorship would hinder the progress of the bill or render it illegitimate.

This combined strategy will help to seal regulatory loopholes that have baffled businesses and investors over the years. 

Their suggested crypto structure emphasizes seven main pillars, such as an explicit jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in spot markets of non-security tokens.

 The act also aims at broadening the supervision and investment of both the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Interests of the Legislation.

The current debate in the Senate is based not only on the regulatory authority alone but also on ethics. 

The framework of the Democrats includes provisions to avoid elected officials from enriching themselves on crypto projects during their time in office. 

This is in response to the fears of the recent events of the political leaders having financial connections with digital assets.

In the meantime, the Republican-sponsored Clarity Act that cleared the House proposes that a joint SEC-CFTC committee align oversight.

 Democrats fear that this way could result in too much power in the hands of a party and that it lacks a chance to provide holistic protections.

The next few weeks in the Senate are expected to be filled with heated debates as the democrats are adamant over the right to draft bipartisanly. 

Their demands might change the future of U.S. crypto regulation for both investors and businesses.

 

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/senate-democrats-demand-bipartisan-control-of-crypto-bill/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.05151-6.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
1
1$0.0069-32.35%
Threshold
T$0.01534-5.65%
Union
U$0.012-6.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
Share
Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review

Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Meme Coin hype en kansen Wij herkennen het gevoel: te laat instappen terwijl een meme coin net zijn run heeft gemaakt. Elroy Heisterkamp laat zien hoe groot de rol van meme coins nog steeds is op CoinMarketCap en waarom deze categorie tegelijk enorme winsten en zware risico’s brengt. Sniper Bot en rug pull bescherming Hij bespreekt hoe de Snorter Token op Solana traders kan helpen met automated sniping, limit orders en rug pull protection. Wij zien hoe deze bot nieuwe meme coins vroegtijdig signaleert en tegelijk filters inzet tegen scams, zodat HODL minder voelt als gokken. Multichain toekomst en vergelijking De Snorter Bot draait al op Ethereum en wordt binnenkort ook multi-chain. Elroy Heisterkamp legt uit hoe dit zich verhoudt tot andere bots en waarom dit volgens hem voor meme coin hunters interessant blijft. Wie de details wil horen, checkt zijn hele verhaal. Nu naar Snorter Token Het bericht Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review is geschreven door Elroy Heisterkamp en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.12173-25.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.83-7.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004794-10.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

Helpt jou dit om de nieuwe altcoin parels te vinden? – Snorter review

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000