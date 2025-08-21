Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 08:02
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02645+20.39%
U
U$0.01821-12.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.905+2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10449+4.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1303+3.82%

Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month.

Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft.

At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to “have market structure done this year” and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters.

Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/senate-sets-september-vote-path-crypto-market-rules-eyes-year-end-passage-53c82e3d

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Bitcoin
BTC$114,336.21+1.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-20.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10438+4.31%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.231+1.15%
HAI
HAI$0.01032+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Let’s be honest: almost everyone, especially less experienced game grinders, wants to play at soft poker tables. But unfortunately, not all poker sites offer the same level of competition. Some naturally offer an oasis of games that attract pros, while others focus more on casual players. Then there are the hybrids: platforms that meticulously curate […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04986+20.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10438+4.31%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.485+6.37%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/21 06:43
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million in Bitcoin to Pro-Trump, Anti-Democrat Crypto PAC

Crypto Groups Oppose Proposed Changes to the GENIUS Act