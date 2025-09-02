Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.

