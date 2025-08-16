Sharplink Amasses Over 728,000 ETH With 1,300 ETH in Staking Rewards

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 17:30
Sharplink Gaming now holds over 728,000 ETH after a $2.6 billion acquisition push, staking nearly all of it for yield. The company says the Ethereum network will serve as the core trust layer of the next-generation financial system.

Ethereum-First: SharpLink Staking Nearly All ETH Holdings for Yield

Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the largest corporate holders of ethereum ( ETH), reporting 728,804 ETH in its treasury as of June 30, 2025. According to its Q2 report, the milestone comes just weeks after the company restructured its balance sheet around ethereum as its primary reserve asset.

The pivot, announced in early June, aims to give shareholders direct exposure to ethereum’s growth while generating yield through active treasury management. Nearly 100% of Sharplink’s ETH is now staked, earning cumulative rewards of roughly 1,326 ETH to date.

Since launching the strategy, Sharplink has raised more than $2.6 billion to fund ETH purchases. Its ETH Concentration metric, a measure of accumulation efficiency, has surged 98% in weeks, from 2.00 to 3.95.

The company has bolstered its leadership with Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin as Chairman and former Blackrock digital assets head Joseph Chalom as Co-CEO. A strategic partnership with Consensys further aligns Sharplink with Ethereum’s core development ecosystem.

Chalom stated:

With its aggressive accumulation and staking program, Sharplink is positioning itself not just as a passive holder but as an active contributor to Ethereum’s network security and long-term adoption.

