SharpLink Gaming Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

SharpLink Gaming said its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion. The authorization allows the company to buy back common stock on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Minneapolis-based firm, known for holding one of the largest corporate treasuries of ether, said it views repurchases as most accretive when its share price trades below the net asset value of its Ethereum holdings. The company did not specify a timetable for the buybacks.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.