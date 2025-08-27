SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/27 15:30
SharpLink
  • SharpLink Gaming has expanded its Ethereum treasury to 797,704 ETH after a $250M purchase, funded through an at-the-market equity program.
  • Since the company launched its ETH treasury strategy in June, it has managed to gain 1,799 ETH in staking rewards.

SharpLink has aggressively added to its Ethereum stack with a new $250 million ETH buy. A few days ago, the Minneapolis-based gaming company announced that its total Ethereum holding has now reached 797,704 tokens, which is roughly $3.7 billion based on today’s market price. So far, the company has shown its commitment to becoming one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders.

How SharpLink Funded Its New Ethereum Buy

According to the details shared, the company funded the expansion through an equity program. Basically, they managed to raise about $360.9 million via an at-the-market equity program.

Aside from the significant amount used to purchase Ethereum, SharpLink still has about $200 million in cash they’ve kept aside for more future buying, signaling that the buying spree is far from over.

Previously, SharpLink has expressed its support and approach aimed at boosting shareholder value while also reinforcing Ethereum’s broader ecosystem.

Since the company launched its treasury strategy in June, they’ve managed to accumulate 1,799 ETH from staking rewards, strengthening its position as a treasury firm.

Screenshot 20250826 195615 ChromeSharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH 3

Source: SharpLink.com

Also, this rapid buy has helped to lift SharpLink’s holdings from just over 438,000 ETH to nearly 800,000 in only four weeks. SharpLink has also introduced a new metric called “ETH Concentration” that helps track holdings per 1,000 diluted shares.

Since the launch in June, that measure has more than doubled and now sits above 4.0. This figure provides stockholders with a clearer picture of the firm’s exposure to Ethereum and the value it ties to its shares. So far, investor confidence is uncertain, as many are still new to this crypto exposure.

Also Read: Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Hit $5,817 in September 2025







