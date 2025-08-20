SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/20 01:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-1.66%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001296-22.30%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.151057-8.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020324-6.19%
Chainlink
LINK$23.74-7.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,094.1-5.12%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), has reported the expansion of its Ethereum reserves for the week ending August 17.

The company disclosed the purchase of 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, lifting its total ETH balance to 740,760. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, SharpLink has rapidly built one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries worldwide.

The company has earned 1,388 ETH in staking rewards since the strategy began, showing its commitment to maximizing yield from its holdings.

“SharpLink is aligning itself with Ethereum’s future as a global financial infrastructure, while giving investors direct exposure to its growth,” the company said.

Capital Raise Fuels Aggressive Expansion

SharpLink’s weekly activity was backed by robust fundraising. The company secured $146.5 million through its at-the-market (ATM) facility and closed a $390 million registered direct offering on August 11.

In total, nearly $537 million in net proceeds were raised over the week of August 10–15, reinforcing its liquidity position.

The company notes that over $84 million in cash remains on hand, yet to be deployed for additional ETH acquisitions. This liquidity buffer ensures flexibility for further purchases should market conditions create attractive entry points.

ETH Concentration Metric Shows Treasury Growth

To increase transparency, SharpLink introduced a new performance measure known as ETH Concentration, which tracks the number of ETH held per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding.

For the week ending August 17, this figure rose to 3.87, up nearly 94% since the start of its treasury program in June.

The company explained that ETH Concentration provides investors with a clearer view of yield performance and shareholder exposure to Ethereum.

Unlike traditional treasury stock calculations, this metric excludes factors such as equity award vesting and debt convertibility, offering a more direct link between ETH holdings and investor value.

Strategic Bet on Ethereum’s Future

By making ETH its primary treasury reserve asset, SharpLink joins a growing movement of companies looking beyond Bitcoin and positioning for Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, smart contracts, and next-generation financial infrastructure.

“SharpLink is charting a new course—building scalable, secure, and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models,” the company states. With deep ties in sports media, gaming, and technology, SharpLink continues to leverage its Ethereum strategy as both a financial and technological shift.

As ETH integration deepens across industries, SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation indicates a bold conviction: Ethereum will not just power decentralized finance but reshape the backbone of digital capital markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022