SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Doubles Down on Ethereum Investment Strategy

SharpLink Gaming has continued its aggressive Ethereum treasury strategy, purchasing an additional $252 million worth of ETH last week. The Minneapolis-based company now holds 797,704 ETH tokens valued at approximately $3.7 billion, cementing its position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum globally.
The latest purchase included 56,533 ETH acquired at an average price of $4,462 per token. To fund this purchase, SharpLink raised $360.9 million through its at-the-market (ATM) equity program.
The company still has $200 million in cash reserves earmarked for future Ethereum acquisitions, according to Tuesday’s update from the firm.
“Our regimented execution of SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy continues to demonstrate the strength of our vision,” said Co-CEO Joseph Chalom in the announcement.
Chalom emphasized that the company remains committed to “building long-term value for our stockholders while simultaneously supporting the broader Ethereum ecosystem.”
SharpLink has dramatically scaled its Ethereum holdings since first announcing ETH as its core reserve asset in June. Over just four weeks, the company has increased its position from 438,000 ETH to nearly 800,000 ETH.
The gaming company reported that its staking rewards have reached 1,799 ETH since launching the treasury strategy. These passive earnings further enhance the company’s growing cryptocurrency portfolio.
SharpLink also introduced a new performance metric called “ETH Concentration,” which measures ETH holdings per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding.
This figure now stands above 4.0, having more than doubled since June. The metric helps investors track the company’s cryptocurrency exposure relative to its share count.
In addition to its Ethereum accumulation strategy, SharpLink’s board approved a substantial $1.5 billion stock buyback program last week.
The initiative aims to enhance shareholder value while the company continues deploying capital into its cryptocurrency strategy. This dual approach provides two potential avenues for returns: ETH price appreciation and reduction in outstanding shares.
Despite the company’s aggressive moves, SharpLink’s stock closed Monday at $0.96, down 6.8% on the day, though it ticked slightly higher in after-hours trading following the announcement.
The stock has gained 150% year-to-date despite recent volatility, reflecting investor interest in the company’s Ethereum-focused strategy.
Some analysts believe SBET stock could reach much higher valuations if market conditions align favorably. These projections would require Ethereum to climb to the $6,000-$7,000 range, consistent with previous bull market cycles.
SharpLink offers regulated exposure to Ethereum for institutional buyers who face limited options through traditional exchanges. Pension funds and insurance companies seeking cryptocurrency exposure may find the company’s stock an attractive alternative.
The company’s unique positioning in the crypto space includes potential strategic advantages through Chairman Joseph Lubin’s connection to Ethereum’s founding team.
SharpLink’s treasury strategy isn’t occurring in isolation. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicted on Tuesday that Ether would find its bottom shortly, as his ETH treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies purchased another $21 million worth of the token.
Lee cited analysis from Fundstrat’s technical strategist Mark Newton, who indicated ETH was showing “very good risk/reward” near $4,300 and could soon rebound toward $5,400.
BitMine’s purchase of 4,871 ETH worth $21.3 million brought its total holdings to 1.72 million ETH, valued at approximately $7.5 billion.
SharpLink currently maintains $200 million in cash for additional ETH purchases while holding its $1.5 billion stock buyback authorization.
SharpLink Gaming has transformed into one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum through its treasury strategy that began in June 2024.
