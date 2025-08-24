SharpLink Stock Skyrockets After $1.5B Ethereum Buyback Shocks Wall Street

The board approved the plan on August 22, giving the firm flexibility to conduct buybacks through open-market purchases or private deals.

SharpLink emphasized that the scope of repurchases will depend on market conditions, liquidity, and trading price. The company also clarified that the program does not guarantee a fixed number of shares and can be adjusted or halted if circumstances shift.

Co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that the strategy is aimed at preventing dilution and boosting the firm’s “Ethereum-per-share” value. He noted that issuing new equity at or below the net asset value of its ETH holdings would weaken shareholder exposure, while buybacks strengthen the concentration of Ethereum backing each share. According to him, every repurchase compounds long-term benefits by increasing ETH support per share.

The initiative aligns with SharpLink’s broader goal of accumulating and staking Ethereum while maintaining institutional discipline. By pairing buybacks with its ETH treasury strategy, the company hopes to reinforce investor confidence and highlight Ethereum’s central role in its growth plan.

Ripple's RLUSD Becomes Japan's First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law

The announcement coincided with Ethereum’s sharp rally following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. ETH surged more than 13% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $4,876. The broader market also gained momentum, with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies pushing the total crypto market cap above $4 trillion.

According to data from the Strategic ETH Reserve, SharpLink is the world’s second-largest corporate Ethereum holder with 740,800 ETH, valued at roughly $3.59 billion.

