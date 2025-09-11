SharpLink transfers $379 million in stablecoins to Galaxy Digital wallet

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming received $379 million in stablecoins in the past 45 minutes and transferred them to Galaxy Digital 's OTC wallet. SharpLink may continue to purchase ETH through Galaxy Digital . SharpLink had not previously announced its ETH purchases last week .

