Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology, Inc.(STSS) saw its stock surge over 40% to close at $10.35 on August 25.

Sharps Technology

The rally followed its announcement of a $400 million private placement tied to a Solana digital asset treasury strategy. However, shares dipped 2.80% in after-hours trading, closing at $10.06.

The company revealed plans to adopt SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, as its core treasury asset. It aims to capitalize on Solana’s speed, low transaction cost, and institutional momentum. The offering seeks to fund both SOL acquisition and operational expansion.

Under the offering, units were priced at $6.50, with warrants exercisable at $9.75 over three years. Participants using SOL to fund the offering would receive pre-funded warrants. These will be exercisable once shareholder approval is secured.

Sharps to Build a SOL-Based Treasury Strategy Backed by PIPE

The PIPE deal totals more than $400 million and includes common stock and warrants. The company intends to use the proceeds to buy SOL in the open market. It will also fund treasury setup, working capital, and general operations.

Sharps signed a non-binding LOI with the Solana Foundation to access $50 million in SOL. This purchase comes with a 15% discount based on a 30-day average price. Completion of this deal is contingent on meeting public offering criteria.

The private placement is set to close around August 28, 2025, pending standard closing conditions. Management expects the strategy to yield long-term shareholder value. Sharps believes this shift positions the company as a leader in digital asset treasury operations.

Solana’s Performance Metrics Draw Strong Institutional Interest

Solana processes the most on-chain transactions globally. With over 8.9 billion quarterly transactions, it leads in blockchain throughput. In 2025, it also had 3.8 million average daily wallets.

Its staking yields are around 7%, the highest among top blockchains. In 2025 alone, Solana-based apps earned $1.3 billion in revenue. Daily trading volumes sit near $6 billion, marking high liquidity.

These fundamentals have attracted institutions developing real-world assets and payment solutions. Solana also supports stablecoins, tokenized funds, and Web3 applications. Strong developer engagement and institutional interest support its ecosystem growth.

Advisory Team with Deep Solana Roots Joins Sharps

Alice Zhang was appointed as Chief Investment Officer and board member. She brings experience from Avalon Capital and Jambo, a Solana-native mobile network. Her role will drive the execution of the SOL treasury vision.

James Zhang, CEO of Jambo, joins as a strategic advisor. He has backed major blockchain firms like Coinbase and Bitmain. Zhang will coordinate with asset managers such as ParaFi, Monarq, and Pantera.

Sharps plans to leverage its experience to manage and scale the SOL treasury. The team sees Solana as the foundation of internet capital markets and believes this move will generate substantial long-term returns.

 

