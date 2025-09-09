Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09
But for those who missed that run, analysts now argue a new opportunity is emerging. Layer Brett, another meme coin, has started attracting market’s attention, raising over $3 million within weeks of its ICO launch.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin revolution starts here

Layer Brett is the new meme coin that is rewriting the rules to bring new light to meme coins. The project has its foundation as an Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. This means it  delivers lightning-fast transactions at the lowest cost while maintaining Ethereum’s security. Unlike the regular meme coins, Layer Brett is utility fused to give the credibility that SHIB never had in its early days.

Its tokenomics are also sparking excitement. With a hard cap of just 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built in from its foundation. That’s the edge that makes it avoid the regular dilution problem that plagues meme coins in the crypto industry. Early buyers can also lock in their tokens for staking rewards more than 865% APY. For investors it is a strong passive income incentive which could give them a head start in the race for market gains.

At press time, momentum is building fast. The presale has already passed $3 million, with tokens priced at only $0.0055. Several analysts have projected staggering gains, with some suggesting a 100x upside may actually be conservative given LBRETT’s low market cap status. With meme mania heating up for 2025, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the rare coin that could rival Shiba Inu’s early success.

Shiba Inu latest update shows its previous rallies may be behind it

The Shiba Inu coin has been having a hard time lately. The SHIB price fell by more than 10% and fell below the important support level of $0.000012. Whales are still discreetly buying the Shiba Inu coin, though, and the number of transactions is going up. These signs point to the possibility that bulls will step in soon.

Still, whatever rally Shiba Inu has been building may be nothing compared to its previous explosive breakouts. That’s because its massive 589 trillion supply and nearly $7.2 billion market cap make explosive results difficult. Even analysts at WalletInvestor and CoinCodex predict only modest gains for SHIB in 2025.

Its upside potential is limited compared to leaner meme coins like Layer Brett. Given this, investors are rotating capital to Layer Brett, and with its 1 million give away already injecting FOMO the crypto is already in the process of reaching its target.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu proved that meme coins could transform simple bets into massive returns. However, its unlimited supply and fading hype have capped its future. Investors are beginning to hunt for the future of the meme space. The Layer Brett presale offers a new chance at that same scale of success and this time, it has the fundamentals to match the meme hype.

With its presale gaining speed and analysts talking in multiples of 100x, $LBRETT is shaping up as the opportunity of the year.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

