Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogwifhat News & Where To Buy Top Trending Layer Brett In September

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 00:30
The crypto market is buzzing again with talk of meme coins, and everyone wants to know which tokens could break out in 2025. Many are tracking Shiba Inu price prediction reports and fresh news around Dogwifhat, but there’s another name gaining momentum fast: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). 

Its crypto presale has already raised about $3.7m, with tokens priced at just $0.0058 and staking rewards near 690% APY. That’s why early backers are calling it one of the top trending opportunities this September.

Why Layer Brett looks built for the future

Layer Brett is more than just another meme token. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers speed and low gas fee crypto transactions that cost pennies instead of the $10–$20 spikes often seen on Ethereum mainnet. This scaling advantage makes $LBRETT stand apart from older tokens like SHIB or WIF, which rely on networks that are either congested or purely hype-driven.

By processing transactions off-chain while staying anchored to Ethereum for security, Layer Brett provides both efficiency and decentralization. Early buyers can stake instantly through the dApp and start earning, making it simple for anyone to join the ecosystem.

What is Layer Brett?

At its core, Layer Brett is a next-generation memecoin designed for scalability and rewards. Inspired by the idea of “Brett breaks free” from its Base origins, the project merges viral meme power with real blockchain utility. 

Holders benefit from transparent tokenomics, a fixed 10 billion supply, and staking rates that are still around 690% APY. With the presale priced at $0.0058, the upside potential is massive compared to established coins.

What are Shiba Inu and Dogwifhat doing?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most recognized tokens in the meme space. Over 1 million wallets hold SHIB, proving its staying power. Ongoing burns, like the 1 billion SHIB tokens removed from circulation in March 2025, add to its long-term deflationary push.

On the other hand, Dogwifhat (WIF) is a Solana-based coin that took off thanks to its dog-in-a-hat meme. While it lacks deep utility, it has quickly become one of the more talked-about top meme coins of the year, bringing high volatility to its holders.

Shiba Inu price prediction

The latest Shiba Inu price prediction points to mixed but steady movement. SHIB hit an all-time high of $0.000090 in September 2021, and while far below that now, recent price action shows a 23–24% rise over the past month. 

Trading volume is also up by about 40%, helped by Shibarium upgrades and token burns. Analysts suggest SHIB could keep testing new resistance levels if momentum continues.

Dogwifhat price prediction

Forecasts for Dogwifhat show a wide range due to its speculative nature. From its current price of $0.929488, analysts see potential for WIF to push between $1.55 and $2.43 in 2025. 

The project has even teased a “WIF hat generator” to drive engagement, but long-term stability remains uncertain. Still, WIF has proven itself capable of sudden surges when community sentiment is strong.

Layer Brett price outlook

Analysts are closely watching Layer Brett because of its tech foundation and presale momentum. With tokens priced at $0.0058 and total funds raised topping $3,755,000, the upside is huge compared to large-cap meme coins. 

By mixing meme culture with Layer 2 crypto utility, $LBRETT is being talked about as a next 100x meme coin heading into the 2025 bull run.

Conclusion

While Shiba Inu price prediction charts and Dogwifhat hype continue to draw eyes, neither SHIB nor WIF offer the blend of speed, rewards, and scalability that Layer Brett brings. With its presale still live, low entry price, and staking APY near 690%, $LBRETT looks like one of the most promising new crypto coins in the market right now. 

Don’t miss the chance to get in early.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

