Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin

The conversation around Shiba Inu price prediction is trending again as SHIB struggles to maintain momentum in 2025. Once considered Dogecoin’s fiercest rival, Shiba Inu now faces weakening demand, shrinking developer activity, and an apparent loss of market dominance. While some still hope for a rebound, many seasoned investors believe another emerging meme project, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), has a far better chance of overtaking Dogecoin in the long run.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Remains Weak Amid Declining Demand

At $0.0000124, Shiba Inu trades far below its year-to-date highs. Daily trading volume is around $220 million, a fraction of Dogecoin’s $1.75 billion, showing how far SHIB has slipped in investor attention.

Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko The derivatives market tells the same story. Open interest in SHIB futures has collapsed from $560 million earlier this year to just $186 million. Even smaller projects like ApeCoin have stronger activity. This trend indicates a diminishing importance of a once considered a market dominating meme coin. Adding to the worries, Shiba Inu’s big ecosystem project, Shibarium, is having difficulty.Its TVL is only $1.5 million, and ShibaSwap, the central DeFi hub, holds just $1 million in assets. With weak fundamentals and broader market consolidation, Shiba Inu price prediction models remain bearish unless a fresh catalyst emerges.

Why Shiba Inu May Not Overtake Dogecoin

For years, SHIB was positioned as the “Dogecoin killer.” Yet recent trends suggest otherwise. Shiba Inu’s bloated circulating supply has limited any sustainable movement, with the token trading at over 10% year-on-year. Moreover, Whales have reduced their SHIB holdings by 22% in 30 days, indicating a decline in confidence. Institutional interests have been absent, particularly with the emergence of new narratives, such as PENGU, which have led to ETF filings. While modest gains are possible if a breakout occurs, the potential for Shiba Inu to challenge Dogecoin’s dominance looks increasingly slim.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With a Bigger Shot at Dogecoin

While Shiba Inu stalls, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a fresh alternative with real momentum. Unlike SHIB, which is losing utility traction, LILPEPE is rewriting the meme coin playbook by introducing the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain for memes. This ecosystem is designed to power the next wave of meme tokens with ultra-fast, low-cost transactions, a bot-proof environment, and a launchpad for new meme projects. Little Pepe is creating something that SHIB has never achieved: providing the sector with its own infrastructure, a scalable ecosystem where meme coins can thrive. The market has noticed. Little Pepe’s presale has already crossed $24.6 million, selling more than 15.3 billion tokens, with prices climbing from $0.001 to $0.0021 in just 12 stages. This growth is a sign of surging demand before the token even launches.

Analyst Calls: Could Little Pepe Be the Next 50x to 100x?

Analysts argue that with SHIB underperforming, LILPEPE offers one of the strongest upside cases in the meme sector. Key drivers include:

Fresh entrant advantage: LILPEPE is new, with zero worries about inflated circulating supplies or stubborn resistance.

Unique narrative: Meme Layer 2 positioning could become the next big crypto trend.

Upcoming CEX listings: Two top-tier exchanges already lined up.

Community traction: a $777k giveaway and a Mega Giveaway of 15+ ETH, attracting retail buyers.

Security & transparency: CertiK audit completed, strict vesting, and locked liquidity.

With these factors, price projections suggest 10x within weeks post-listing, potentially reaching $0.3 by Q1 2026. This would increase its projected $300 million market cap at launch to $30 billion, enough to rival the $32 billion valuation of DOGE. That’s a growth curve Shiba Inu can no longer realistically match.

SHIB Or LILPEPE: The Real DOGE Challenger of 2025

The current Shiba Inu price prediction leaves little room for excitement, with SHIB struggling to attract traders and whales. Meanwhile, Little Pepe is positioning itself as the next breakout, combining meme appeal with real blockchain utility. The answer may lie elsewhere for investors weighing whether SHIB still has what it takes to overtake Dogecoin. Little Pepe is not just another meme coin; it’s building the infrastructure for an entire sector, making it a stronger candidate to challenge DOGE’s crown.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.