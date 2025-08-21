Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 00:00
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.88%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003574+1.30%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001241+1.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006662+6.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001753-6.65%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-0.99%

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential influence in the next crypto bull cycle.

Mutuum Finance token price in presale stage 6 is $0.035. It will go up by 14.29% to $0.04 in presale stage 7. Investors moving in now will receive minimum 400% returns when the token will go live. Mutuum Finance already has more than $14.65 million raised and over 15400 investors. While SHIB may attract attention for a possible rebound, the real story lies in Mutuum Finance’s trajectory, as the project positions itself to deliver up to 10x higher returns this cycle.

Could Shiba Inu (SHIB) Return to 2021 Highs?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.0000126. Reflecting on its all-time high near $0.000086, reached in September 2021, that peak remains roughly 6–7 times above its current value, indicating a steep uphill climb. While SHIB has sustained attention through ecosystem developments like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, returning to those 2021 levels would require significant surges in market demand, investor sentiment, or broader crypto bullishness. Still, the token continues to command attention, especially as analysts also keep an eye on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at the end.

Mutuum Finance Presale Succeeds, Receives 95.00 Trust Score in Audit

Mutuum Finance is performing very well in the DeFi sector. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and assured by Certik. It offers a secure platform to carry out DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is combining tried-and-tested lending functionality with the security of a novel ecosystem that is defined by a definite DeFi focus.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will give long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any kind of client.

Mutuum Finance Presale Begins Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining traction with the presale rounds closing in a rush. The project is already in phase 6 at $0.035. Its price in the next phase will be 14.29% higher at $0.04. Investment interest is gaining momentum with the project having raised more than $14.65 million and already having more than 15400 token holders.

Enhancing DeFi Security with Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched a $100,000 giveaway. 10 winners receive $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team also initiated a top 50 token holder leaderboard that will reward bonus tokens to top holders.

As another step towards security of its platform, Mutuum Finance also introduced a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. It will be rewarding and paying for each bug in four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next Generation of DeFi Lending

MUTM offers users a secure and efficient double lending channel. Peer-to-Contract model smart contracts render lending humanless. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables the removal of middlemen and grants lenders and borrowers direct access to each other.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) may capture headlines with hopes of revisiting its 2021 highs near $0.000086, achieving that level would require a significant surge in market momentum from its current $0.0000126 price. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already generating strong traction in the DeFi space. 

With Stage 6 presale at $0.035, over 15,400 investors, and $14.65 million raised, MUTM combines dual lending models, a USD-pegged Ethereum stablecoin, and a CertiK-audited $50,000 bug bounty program to deliver security, transparency, and flexibility. Early participants could see 400%+ returns, positioning MUTM as a standout opportunity in this cycle, potentially delivering 10x higher returns than SHIB.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12677-0.25%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01394+1.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-0.99%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

The United States Federal Reserve has removed “reputational risk” from its supervisory framework for banks, a decision that could reshape how financial institutions engage with the crypto sector. In a policy update released Monday, the Fed said it will now focus on more specific financial risk discussions instead of the vague and often criticized reputational risk metric. For years, crypto firms have argued that reputational risk has been used as a vague and unfair justification to block or sever banking relationships with crypto firms, contributing to what many referred to as “debanking.” @federalreserve announces that reputational risk will no longer be a component of examination programs in its supervision of banks: https://t.co/7Gwn1UuyNx — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) June 23, 2025 With the change, banks may now find it easier to do business with digital asset companies without fear of supervisory pushback. Fed Clarifies Banks Risk Ratings, Dropping Barrier Long Blamed for Crypto Exclusion The policy shift may ease access to financial services for companies operating in the digital asset space, many of which have faced challenges in maintaining banking ties over the past several years. “This is a win, but there is still more work to be done,” said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis in response to the announcement. Lummis, a pro-crypto lawmaker from Wyoming, has been vocal about the need for regulatory clarity in the crypto space and has criticized what she called the “assassination” of digital asset businesses in the U.S. through aggressive regulatory practices. In February, I exposed the Fed’s aggressive reputation risk policies that assassinated American bitcoin & digital asset businesses. Today, the Fed announced it will scrap reputation risk as a factor in its bank supervision. This is a win, but there is still more work to be done. https://t.co/AOZSr0IFcp pic.twitter.com/1FtsIcNJsI — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 23, 2025 According to the Federal Reserve, the removal of reputational risk is meant to clarify how examiners evaluate a bank’s risk management practices. The updated guidance emphasizes that the formal rating will now reflect both quantitative and qualitative elements tied directly to financial performance and safety. “This change does not alter the Board’s expectation that banks maintain strong risk management,” the Fed said, adding that the adjustment is not meant to prevent banks from using the concept of reputational risk in their own internal assessments. Historically, reputational risk was defined by the Fed as the possibility that negative publicity, true or not, could lead to customer losses, litigation, or a drop in revenue. Critics in the crypto industry have long argued that the term was too broad and too subjective, allowing regulators to apply inconsistent standards, especially when it came to digital assets. Fed Ends ‘Operation Chokepoint 2.0’ Tactics with Reputational Risk Reform The decision comes after years of what some have described as “ Operation Chokepoint 2.0 ,” a period during which more than 30 crypto and fintech firms reported being cut off from banking services. Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, welcomed the change. “The supervisory process will now be more transparent and consistent,” he said. “We have long believed banks should be able to make business decisions based on prudent risk management and the free market, not the individual perspectives of regulators,” he added. The Fed has already begun reviewing and removing references to reputational risk from its guidance materials. It is also planning to train examiners on the new framework and coordinate with other federal banking regulators to ensure consistent application. The removal of reputational risk references will be done gradually as existing guidance is updated. Although banks are still required to manage risks in line with existing regulations, the shift could provide relief for crypto firms seeking stable banking relationships in the U.S. It also follows a broader trend of regulatory recalibration, as several federal agencies appear to be easing crypto-related restrictions introduced in previous years . The crypto industry scored several wins in recent months as federal regulators eased long-standing banking barriers. The FDIC removed “reputational risk” from its bank oversight criteria , following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the FIRM Act. In May, the OCC confirmed banks can handle crypto trading and delegate services. The FDIC also greenlit crypto activities without prior approval. On June 17, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act , focused on stablecoin regulation, with strong bipartisan support. The bill now heads to the House, potentially cementing the first comprehensive US crypto framework. Still, some observers warn the change could reduce oversight and open the door to riskier bank behavior if not properly monitored. But for the digital asset industry, the removal of reputational risk marks a moment of progress after years of regulatory uncertainty.
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.75%
U
U$0.0179-14.76%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00227268+2.61%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars

Judge Orders EminiFX’s Eddy Alexandre to Pay $228 Million for Crypto Fraud