Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Predictions as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Targets 19377% Surge in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 19:52
Shiba Inu Main2 LILPEPE3563 1

Meme coins have always been about stories. Shiba Inu branded itself as the Dogecoin killer, while Dogecoin grew into a cultural symbol backed by Elon Musk tweets and a loyal fanbase. Now, a new player is changing the script. Little Pepe is making noise and positioning itself as a serious contender with a projected 19,377% surge in 2025 that could lift its price to $0.406. With its presale almost sold out, its Certik audit completed, and a CoinMarketCap listing secured, the project draws comparisons with SHIB and DOGE. Let’s take a closer look at how they are performing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Dogecoin Killer That Still Struggles with Supply

Shiba Inu trades around $0.000012 at the time of writing. Analysts expect SHIB to climb toward $0.000081 by 2025, suggesting a possible 400% to 500% upside. Investors who want stability with occasional rallies may still find SHIB appealing, but it may no longer be the fastest horse in the race.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Giant with Steady Potential

Dogecoin (DOGE) sits near $0.24 today. While it no longer commands the same wild rallies it saw in 2021 when Elon Musk famously backed it, analysts still see upside. Forecasts point toward $0.30 in the short term and possibly $1 to $2.60 in the next major bull cycle. However, this same legacy status caps its potential for explosive growth. Investors see DOGE more as a safe meme bet than a moonshot.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Real Infrastructure

The most exciting developments are happening with Little Pepe. Currently in stage 12 of its presale, each token is priced at $0.0021. Over $24.6 million has already been raised out of a $25.47 million goal, and more than 97% of tokens in this stage have been sold. Stage 11 concluded successfully, with a 10% price jump from $0.0020 to $0.0021. Early buyers from stage 1 have already secured 110% gains. Even at stage 12, new investors could still capture around 45% gains before launch at $0.0030.

LILPEPE3563 2

What sets LILPEPE apart is its blend of meme culture and solid technology. It is built on a Layer 2 blockchain with ultra-low fees and fast settlement, a move that makes it more than just a joke coin. The project has passed a Certik audit, ensuring stronger security and credibility. Its listing on CoinMarketCap signals growing recognition, while its $777k giveaway and strong community buzz give it grassroots appeal. The most telling metric is interest. Between June and August 2025, LILPEPE peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5’s memecoin trend tracker, surpassing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and even the original Pepe. In simple terms, more people were talking about LILPEPE than its older rivals, showing where the new wave of attention flows.

LILPEPE3563 1

Comparing Growth Potential

In the best case, Shiba Inu may offer 5x upside, while Dogecoin could return up to 10x if the stars align. Little Pepe, however, has analysts speculating on far bigger numbers. With its presale momentum and mix of culture and infrastructure, projections suggest it could surge by 19,377% in 2025, pushing its value toward $0.406. These are speculative figures, but the logic is clear. SHIB and DOGE are established names with capped growth.

Final Thoughts

SHIB’s community continues burning tokens and building, while DOGE enjoys lasting cultural relevance. However, regarding the real explosive upside, the numbers suggest their time as hyper-growth leaders may be behind them.

Little Pepe is building where it matters, from blockchain infrastructure to security audits and community engagement. With its presale nearly sold out and a projected 19,377% surge ahead, it may be the most compelling meme coin story in 2025. For those who believe in catching the next big wave, the moment to act is before stage 12 closes and the presale moves one step closer to its final stage.

