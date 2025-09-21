The post Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2.3 million hack  Asset recovery uncertain  According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum.  The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.   Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers.  $2.3 million hack  On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation.  The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests.  The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions.  You Might Also Like The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.   Asset recovery uncertain  Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again.  A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved.  If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund.  A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented.  Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclearThe post Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2.3 million hack  Asset recovery uncertain  According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum.  The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.   Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers.  $2.3 million hack  On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation.  The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests.  The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions.  You Might Also Like The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.   Asset recovery uncertain  Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again.  A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved.  If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund.  A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented.  Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclear

Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:11
Union
U$0.013036-5.40%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001288+0.07%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06607+13.07%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04578+4.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1256-1.25%
  • $2.3 million hack 
  • Asset recovery uncertain 

According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum. 

The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.  

Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers. 

$2.3 million hack 

On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation. 

The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests. 

The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions. 

You Might Also Like

The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.  

Asset recovery uncertain 

Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again. 

A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved. 

If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund. 

A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented. 

Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclear

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Share
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.62-5.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Share
Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

PANews reported on September 21st that the Shibarium cross-chain bridge, which connects the Layer 2 network Shibarium and Ethereum, was previously attacked by a flash loan, with approximately $2.4 million in ETH and SHIB stolen. Shibarium has now released a security incident update, stating: 1. Specific bridge operations have been restricted to prevent new unauthorized transactions; 2. Upgrade and restrict potential abuse paths (deposits/withdrawals/claims/rewards) and add targeted defensive controls to prevent abuse of delegated staking; 3. Recover and protect the at-risk BONE held by the staking managers. The attacker’s short-term BONE staking will be effectively restricted by intervention and protocol mechanisms. 4. Rotate validator signers and migrate contract control to multi-party hardware custody; continue the broad migration away from legacy keys; 5. Real-time monitoring of attacker traffic; automatic alerts and reporting to partners and exchanges; 6. Hire independent security researchers, incident response firms, and relevant departments.
1
1$0.009272+11.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.06275-0.90%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001289+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 17:26
Share

Trending News

More

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype