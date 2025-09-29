Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now lead the world in cryptocurrency adoption, a new ApeX Protocol study shows. Singapore’s rapid increase in digital asset ownership and unmatched crypto-related search activity secured the top spot, while the UAE followed closely.

The findings highlight a global trend toward broader integration of digital assets, with the US, Canada, and Turkey also ranking among the most active markets.

Singapore’s Rapid Rise in Digital Asset Ownership

Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—more than double the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Search activity underscores this growth: the city-state logged around 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents, the highest rate globally.

The most “crypto-obsessed” nations Source: ApeX Protocol

This rapid adoption reflects Singapore’s efforts to create a clear regulatory environment while supporting fintech innovation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has introduced licensing frameworks for digital payment token services and tightened consumer protection rules. These measures may have helped build trust and encouraged participation among both retail and institutional investors.

While volatility in global markets continues, Singapore’s steady regulatory approach and strong technology infrastructure have positioned it as a key hub for digital finance in Asia. Analysts note that this mix of clear guidelines and growing public interest provides a foundation for sustained adoption and industry growth, even as broader economic conditions fluctuate.

UAE’s Strong Growth and Expanding Market

The United Arab Emirates ranked second with a composite score of 99.7, driven by 25.3% of its population owning cryptocurrencies. Crypto adoption in the UAE has grown by more than 210% in recent years, and it is supported by government initiatives to promote blockchain technology and attract global exchanges.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become focal points for crypto businesses, thanks to progressive regulatory frameworks such as Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). These initiatives aim to provide clarity for firms offering trading, custody, and blockchain services, while maintaining compliance with international standards.

The UAE’s rising adoption reflects strong remittance flows and the region’s interest in diversified investments. As a major financial center with a significant expatriate population, the country offers a receptive environment for crypto as both an investment vehicle and a tool for cross-border payments. Market participants expect further integration of digital assets into the UAE’s broader financial system over the coming years.

Global Crypto Trends: Singapore and UAE Set the Pace

The ApeX report ranked the United States third with a score of 98.5, citing over 30,000 crypto ATMs and a 220% increase in adoption since 2019. Canada followed in fourth place, recording the fastest adoption growth of 225% and maintaining over 3,500 crypto ATMs. Turkey rounded out the top five with 19.3% of its population owning cryptocurrency, demonstrating strong grassroots interest despite economic volatility.

Other notable markets include Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, and Indonesia, all of which are seeing accelerating adoption supported by improving infrastructure and regulatory clarity. Analysts point to a shift in global finance as digital assets move from niche investments to mainstream financial tools.

This expansion suggests that crypto’s role in the global economy is evolving. While regulatory challenges remain, the continued rise in ownership and search interest underscores growing public confidence in digital currencies as part of a diversified financial strategy.