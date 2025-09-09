Sky joins bidding war to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Sky, formerly Maker, is the fifth major crypto protocol to propose to help issue and manage USDH, a planned stablecoin from Hyperliquid.

Crypto protocol Sky has become the fifth crypto project to launch a bid to help the decentralized perps exchange Hyperliquid launch and issue a stablecoin.

Sky co-founder Rune Christensen on Monday posted his project’s proposal to back Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, offering up Sky’s resources and promising a customizable token with a yield rivaling US treasury bills.

“By using Sky to power USDH, the Hyperliquid community will gain unbeatable advantages that no other stablecoin project can offer,” Christensen said in his pitch.

