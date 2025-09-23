The post Smarter Futures Trading Begins: OneBullEx Launches Beta with Bots, Rewards, and Community at the Core appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

In a crowded crypto exchange market where many platforms rush to launch with unfinished products, OneBullEx is choosing a different path. Instead of chasing hype, the exchange has built carefully, tested with real traders, and prioritized quality above all. With its Beta launch now live, OneBullEx is opening its doors to the global trading community.

A Platform Built for Traders, by Traders

OneBullEx was created by a team of traders, developers, and market makers who understand the challenges of futures markets. The goal: make trading accessible to everyone while providing the tools and speed professionals demand.

The platform follows four guiding principles:

• Trader-First Design – intuitive workflows that mirror real trading scenarios.

• Accessibility – features designed for beginners without limiting advanced strategies.

• Community-Driven Development – improvements shaped by user feedback.

• Automation – powerful integrations like the 300 SPARTANS AI trading bots.

With this balance of simplicity and power, OneBullEx positions itself as the exchange where traders actively shape the product.

From Testing to Beta Launch

The path to launch has been deliberate. Since June, OneBullEx ran a closed alpha with community traders, followed by a wider open beta in August. These stages were about more than testing—they reflected a commitment to building alongside users.

Feedback loops allowed the team to refine the interface, improve automation, and deliver a smoother futures trading experience. With Beta now live, OneBullEx continues its White Hat Campaign, rewarding users who report bugs and share feedback.

OneBullEx Points: Trade, Earn, Unlock Rewards

To strengthen engagement, OneBullEx introduces a points-based reward system. Traders can earn points by trading, inviting friends, or joining campaigns. These points can be redeemed for:

• Futures trading coupons

• Token airdrops

• USDT rewards

Currently in Phase 1, the program will expand with more redemption options. All user activity is tracked retroactively, meaning early adopters won’t miss out. At OneBullEx, starting early means gaining long-term advantages.

Early Perpetual Traders: First Movers, Lasting Benefits

Beta participants in Perpetual Futures Trading are more than early adopters—they are pioneers. Every trade and campaign earns points that unlock exclusive benefits unavailable later: higher rewards, priority access to features, and unique community recognition.

These advantages are reserved only for those who trade during Beta. Once missed, they cannot be replicated.

The 300 SPARTANS: Smarter Trading, Simplified

At the center of OneBullEx innovation is the 300 SPARTANS, a suite of AI-powered bots designed to make futures trading smarter and easier.

Launching officially in Q4 2025, the SPARTANS are currently available in Beta, already showcasing how automated strategies can help both beginners and experienced traders. No coding is required—just choose a bot, subscribe, and let automation work.

For users, this Beta period is more than a preview. It’s a chance to shape the SPARTANS before their full launch, ensuring the bots evolve with community input.

More to Explore

The Beta launch is not just a technical milestone—it’s an invitation. Early adopters now gain access to:

• A smoother, smarter futures trading platform

• Onboarding campaigns and airdrops

• Ongoing community reward initiatives

This marks the start of a new trading journey, and OneBullEx makes clear: this is only the beginning.

About OneBullEx

OneBullEx is a next-generation futures trading platform combining accessibility, performance, and innovation. Built for both new and professional traders, the platform offers:

• An intuitive interface for simple navigation

• Advanced automation tools to simplify complex strategies

• A strong infrastructure with risk management features

More than technology, OneBullEx is about empowerment. By putting community and rewards at the center, the platform ensures users help shape its future.

Backed by OneMore Group

Behind OneBullEx is OneMore Group (OMG), a multi-strategy Web3 investment platform regulated by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

OMG focuses on Real World Assets (RWA), exchanges, infrastructure, DeSci, and next-gen Web3 applications. Through AI-driven insights, OMG strengthens risk management and bridges traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

For traders, this means security, scalability, and access to global opportunities.

Join the Movement

The public Beta is now open. Traders can sign up at onebullex.com for early access, explore the 300 SPARTANS, and participate in exclusive onboarding campaigns and airdrops.

With bots, rewards, and community at its core, OneBullEx is redefining what smarter futures trading looks like.

www.onebullex.com

https://linktr.ee/OneBullEx