In brief London-listed web design and marketing firm The Smarter Web Company has appointed Jesse Myers to steer its Bitcoin strategy.

Myers, author of the “Once-in-a-Species” newsletter, created a valuation model that inspired the Bitcoin 24 framework that Michael Saylor employed at Strategy.

Smarter Web plans to hold reserves in both cash and Bitcoin, in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet.

The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed web design and marketing firm, has tapped Bitcoin analyst Jesse Myers to steer its Bitcoin strategy and investor messaging as it formalizes a cash-and-Bitcoin treasury policy.

“I firmly believe that there will be a dominant Bitcoin treasury company in each capital market in the world,” Myers said in a statement published by the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Myers is known in the crypto industry for developing a model on unlocking Bitcoin’s “full potential valuation,” that went on to inspire Michael Saylor’s “Bitcoin 24” framework. Saylor subsequently implemented this playbook at Strategy, the software firm whose work with Bitcoin has since spurred digital asset treasuries extending to other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and XRP, among others.

For Myers, the goal is to position Smarter Web as the UK analogue of Bitcoin treasury leaders such as Metaplanet in Japan and Strategy in the United States, characterizing their move as a “compelling outlook.”

In June, the company disclosed that Myers had invested about £970,000 in its fundraising round while serving as a part-time consultant on a £12,000 annual fee. His shift to a full-time post formalizes that commitment, supporting Smarter Web’s plan to hold reserves in both cash and Bitcoin, a policy it says can strengthen its balance sheet but one that also exposes investors to volatility and regulatory risk.

Smarter Web did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment.

Corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies

Crypto observers have cautioned that digital asset treasuries, including those executed through corporate Bitcoin strategies, may blur the line between long-term balance sheet management and speculative positioning.

Some exhibit patterns that risk “undermining confidence in legitimate DAT models and may constrain broader institutional adoption,” Ryan Yoon, senior analyst at Tiger Research, told Decrypt.

In an earlier conversation on how Windtree Therapeutics, a Pennsylvania-based drug developer, was booted out of Nasdaq’s list of public firms, Yoon told Decrypt that while Michael Saylor has created a “powerful narrative in crypto markets,” it has inadvertently spawned “a template that struggling public companies attempt to replicate.”

Those companies, however, “typically lack substance beyond the narrative itself,” Yoon said.

Despite this, the key point from the massive accumulations that digital asset treasuries have continued to make is that they “represent structural strategy rather than one-time trades,” according to a Q3 Bitcoin valuation report published Thursday by Yoon and his colleagues at Tiger Research.

On the broader end, institutional Bitcoin accumulation continues to proceed at an “unprecedented pace,” the report stated, citing how U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold around 1.3 million BTC, representing roughly 6% of the alpha crypto’s maximum supply, while Saylor’s Strategy has amassed 629,376 BTC valued at roughly $71.3 billion at current prices.

The researchers argued that Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation executed through convertible bond issuances, “particularly signals the formation of a new demand layer.”