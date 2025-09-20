Snowball Money and ENI Set Stage for Scalable and Enterprise-grade Web3 Adoption

Snowball Money, a multi-chain platform for smart crypto investments, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with ENI, a high-performance Enterprise-Grade blockchain. The main objectives of this collaboration are to enable scalability and enterprise-grade Web3 adoption, with seamless cross-chain identity, reputation, and trust.

Both platforms are built on Web3 technology to handle the situations while trading in an advanced technological world. For this purpose, both platforms have decided to tackle the matters through collective efforts. Therefore, they have made a division of labor among themselves to deal with every aspect carefully.

With this integration, ENI users use Snowball Modular Naming Service (MNS) for a simpler, easier, secure, and more enterprise-friendly ecosystem. Snowball Money has released this news through its Official X account by posting it.

Snowball–ENIAC Partnership Removes Complexity from Wallet-Based Transactions

Snowball Money and ENI partnership provides a Chain-Agnostic identity through which users can build or create human-readable usernames using Snowball MNS. Moreover, this system reduces the recognition of complex wallet addresses for transactions; rather, it facilitates users with short and easy-to-handle services.

It does not mean that this system reduces the limit of using different AppChains and blockchains; rather, it will open new and secure pathways for other blockchains and Cross-AppChains. Furthermore, this integration is as important and efficient for literate and illiterate, because while making transactions is too simple, the sender only needs the receiver’s username for secure transactions.

Snowball and ENI Introduces Inspectable On-Chain Scores.

Snowball Money and ENI’s alliance brings On-Chain Reputation Scores (ORS), which are purely based on the user’s on-chain activity for authentic and real-based purposes. So, those scores can be used for Sybil resistance, meaning to prevent fake or duplicate identities. Governance filtering provides a vote for trusted participants on proposals, and the Enterprise trust framework means inspectable users’ credibility for authenticity.

At the same time, this unification will unlock enterprise-ready web3 adoption for better results, in which enterprises can build scalable decentralized apps (dApps), onboard users with simpler identities, and retain trust and compliance standards. In short, this collaboration aims to cover multiple dimensions under a single platform for users’ convenience and build strong confidence in them.