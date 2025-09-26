DAOs are still increasingly playing an essential role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Here’s a list of the most active DAOs across the crypto ecosystem.DAOs are still increasingly playing an essential role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Here’s a list of the most active DAOs across the crypto ecosystem.

Social Activity Surges Across DAOs Ecosystem as HYPE DAO Takes the Crown With 3.2M Interactions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 07:30
DAOs are still increasingly playing an essential role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and they are both innovatively important and community-based in their governing function. A report prepared by Phoenix Group in partnership with LunarCrush identifies the most socially active projects of DAOs as per September 25, 2025. 

HYPE Leads the Pack with Dominant Social Presence

HYPE DAO has become an unquestioned leader atop the scale of the activities, registering 11.9K posts engaged, and 3.2 million interactions in only 24 hours. 

This enormous involvement rate underlines the increased influence of the project on the community and indicates that HYPE has managed to draw the users with its regular releases, announcements, and discussions that appeal to fans.

TAO and APE Maintain Strong Momentum

Secondly, TAO recorded 10.2K engaged posts and 771.5K interactions, confirming it as a highly discussed DAOs project. The successful performance shown by TAO is a manifestation of the strength of its online community along with the relevance of its current activities in terms of the decentralized governance.

In the meantime, APE DAO, known due to its affiliation with digital collectibles and culture crossovers, came just right behind it with 9.5K posted and 721.1K interactions. Even in the environment of competition, APE maintains a good position, which proves that its community is active and loyal.

Mid-Tier Projects Drive Steady Activity

In addition to the three leading ones, other projects, including MASK, ICP and ENA, were playing a significant role in overall engagement in the DAO. 

MASK had announced 4K engaged posts and 266.5K interactions and was driven by discussion of privacy-oriented tools and Web3 identity solutions. 

At 37,000 engaged posts and 242,300 interactions with ICP, the platform has been shown to remain relevant as a smart contract and blockchain computing platform.

ENA (3.6K posts and 335K interactions) demonstrated that despite having fewer posts, an effective engagement can make DAOs high on the chart. Its community is still actively involved in forming the discourse of its ecosystem.

DOT and RARE Continue to Inspire Discussions

Activity of Polkadot was ranked as one of the high-profile ones, as Polkadot has 2.9K active posts and 163.6K interactions through its Dao (abbreviated as DOT), showing that it remains popular among its followers in terms of learning more about its multi-chain framework and governance strategies. 

On the same note, RARE DAO which targets digital art and creative sectors had 2.8K registered engaged posts with 146.1K interactions leading to the affirmation that the niche initiatives are still able to warrant the engagement in current situations provided its communities are committed and active.

UNI Holds Firm While KAITO Emerges

Other DAOs mentioned in the chart included Uniswap, which has 2.6K posts and 147.3K interactions, yet it seems that the community continues to focus its attention on the given platform and its user-centric business operations. 

In the meantime, the KAITO also entered the area with 2.5K posts and 97.6K interactions, which are the signs of a smaller but continuously expanding community. The fact that it has been on the increase proves that new services can establish themselves among the hottest DAOs in case they are able to successfully gather their followers.

The Broader Impact of Social Activity on DAOs Growth

These rankings highlight the community engagement as a crucial factor with respect to advancing the relevance of DAOs. 

The participation of members is vital to the success of the DAOs, and social platforms are one of the leading ways to structure the discourse of governance, incentivizing adoption, and creating awareness, unlike conventional organizations.

Not only do the high interaction levels indicate great communities, but it can also be the precursor of increased interest and possible activity of investors in the market. Because the world of DAO is evolving, the projects which create vivid, active communities are likely to gain a clear edge over competition, in terms of publicity as well as resilience overtime.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
