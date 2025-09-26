Social trading app Share raises $5 million in funding, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blockworks , Genie founder Scott Gray launched the social trading app Share , securing $5 million in funding from investors including Coinbase Ventures , Collab+Currency , and Palm Tree Crypto. Share supports the three major public blockchains: Solana , Base , and Ethereum , providing real-time insights into users' on-chain transactions and allowing them to track wallets, view market trends, and trade tokens. Each wallet automatically generates a Share profile, allowing users to link multiple wallets and Farcaster accounts. Share will compete with similar products like Fomo and the social features of giants like Robinhood and Coinbase. PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blockworks , Genie founder Scott Gray launched the social trading app Share , securing $5 million in funding from investors including Coinbase Ventures , Collab+Currency , and Palm Tree Crypto. Share supports the three major public blockchains: Solana , Base , and Ethereum , providing real-time insights into users' on-chain transactions and allowing them to track wallets, view market trends, and trade tokens. Each wallet automatically generates a Share profile, allowing users to link multiple wallets and Farcaster accounts. Share will compete with similar products like Fomo and the social features of giants like Robinhood and Coinbase.