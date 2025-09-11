Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 21:58
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004317-1.79%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09238-1.81%
Chiliz
CHZ$0.04195-1.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-5.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015991-4.34%

TLDR

  • Socios.com becomes the first SportFi firm with EU-wide MiCA authorization
  • MiCA approval lets Socios.com offer regulated crypto services in Europe
  • Chiliz’s CHZ token aligns with MiCA in new white paper and EU filings
  • Socios.com to fully transition to MiCA-compliant operations by Oct 2025
  • MiCA license boosts Socios.com’s reach to 400M+ EU fans in crypto space

Socios Europe Services Limited has secured MiCA authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), setting a regulatory benchmark. This development establishes Socios.com as the first SportFi platform with MiCA authorization in the European Union. It marks a strategic expansion of The Chiliz Group into regulated crypto-asset services for the sports and entertainment sector.

Socios.com Gains First MiCA Authorization in SportFi Sector

Socios Europe Services Limited received MiCA authorization from the MFSA, becoming the first sports-based platform to meet EU-wide standards. The approval enables the company to operate legally across Europe under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, allowing the firm to offer regulated crypto-asset services to a broad European audience.

The license covers key activities such as the custody, administration, exchange, and transfer of crypto-assets on behalf of clients. MiCA authorization also enables the placement of crypto-assets through Socios.com, reinforcing user trust. In contrast, non-financial fan engagement features remain outside the scope of MiCA regulations.

The MiCA authorization represents a critical regulatory upgrade that strengthens Socios.com’s position in the expanding SportFi sector. It allows over 400 million fans in the EU to access secure crypto services through a compliant infrastructure. The transition signals a shift toward a more transparent and structured digital sports economy.

CHZ Token White Paper Aligns with MiCA Regulation

The Chiliz Group has released a MiCA-compliant white paper for its CHZ token to meet Title II requirements of the regulation. This white paper supports transparency and provides regulatory clarity for users and partners engaging with the CHZ token. The MiCA authorization complements this release by enhancing the legal standing of Chiliz offerings across the EU.

Work has begun to register white papers for individual Fan Tokens with ESMA via notification to the MFSA. These filings are designed to ensure compliance for every token offered under the MiCA framework. These measures support a more secure and legally sound environment for users.

With MiCA authorization in place, the group reinforces its commitment to responsible innovation in tokenized sports engagement. The white paper process marks another step in building a compliant SportFi ecosystem. It also helps democratize token access for fans throughout the continent.

Socios.com Platform to Transition by October 2025

Socios Europe Services Limited will assume operational control of the Socios.com platform starting 1 October 2025. This transition ensures that all crypto-asset services comply fully with MiCA authorization standards. Updated legal documents and a new complaints procedure will be published via a dedicated Legal Hub.

The migration aligns platform operations with the regulatory structure defined by MiCA. This shift ensures clear separation between financial services and engagement tools. Users will benefit from increased protection and improved clarity around platform terms and wallet use.

The Chiliz Group integrates its services into a regulated framework. The move positions Socios.com as a model for responsible growth in the SportFi space. MiCA authorization thus serves as both a legal requirement and a growth enabler.

 

The post Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went