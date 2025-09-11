Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe

TLDR

Socios.com becomes the first SportFi firm with EU-wide MiCA authorization

MiCA approval lets Socios.com offer regulated crypto services in Europe

Chiliz’s CHZ token aligns with MiCA in new white paper and EU filings

Socios.com to fully transition to MiCA-compliant operations by Oct 2025

MiCA license boosts Socios.com’s reach to 400M+ EU fans in crypto space

Socios Europe Services Limited has secured MiCA authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), setting a regulatory benchmark. This development establishes Socios.com as the first SportFi platform with MiCA authorization in the European Union. It marks a strategic expansion of The Chiliz Group into regulated crypto-asset services for the sports and entertainment sector.

Socios.com Gains First MiCA Authorization in SportFi Sector

Socios Europe Services Limited received MiCA authorization from the MFSA, becoming the first sports-based platform to meet EU-wide standards. The approval enables the company to operate legally across Europe under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, allowing the firm to offer regulated crypto-asset services to a broad European audience.

The license covers key activities such as the custody, administration, exchange, and transfer of crypto-assets on behalf of clients. MiCA authorization also enables the placement of crypto-assets through Socios.com, reinforcing user trust. In contrast, non-financial fan engagement features remain outside the scope of MiCA regulations.

The MiCA authorization represents a critical regulatory upgrade that strengthens Socios.com’s position in the expanding SportFi sector. It allows over 400 million fans in the EU to access secure crypto services through a compliant infrastructure. The transition signals a shift toward a more transparent and structured digital sports economy.

CHZ Token White Paper Aligns with MiCA Regulation

The Chiliz Group has released a MiCA-compliant white paper for its CHZ token to meet Title II requirements of the regulation. This white paper supports transparency and provides regulatory clarity for users and partners engaging with the CHZ token. The MiCA authorization complements this release by enhancing the legal standing of Chiliz offerings across the EU.

Work has begun to register white papers for individual Fan Tokens with ESMA via notification to the MFSA. These filings are designed to ensure compliance for every token offered under the MiCA framework. These measures support a more secure and legally sound environment for users.

With MiCA authorization in place, the group reinforces its commitment to responsible innovation in tokenized sports engagement. The white paper process marks another step in building a compliant SportFi ecosystem. It also helps democratize token access for fans throughout the continent.

Socios.com Platform to Transition by October 2025

Socios Europe Services Limited will assume operational control of the Socios.com platform starting 1 October 2025. This transition ensures that all crypto-asset services comply fully with MiCA authorization standards. Updated legal documents and a new complaints procedure will be published via a dedicated Legal Hub.

The migration aligns platform operations with the regulatory structure defined by MiCA. This shift ensures clear separation between financial services and engagement tools. Users will benefit from increased protection and improved clarity around platform terms and wallet use.

The Chiliz Group integrates its services into a regulated framework. The move positions Socios.com as a model for responsible growth in the SportFi space. MiCA authorization thus serves as both a legal requirement and a growth enabler.

The post Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.