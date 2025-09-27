SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

PANews reported on September 27th that Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary talks with Tether Holdings SA regarding its latest major financing round, citing people familiar with the matter. This would be Tether's largest external financing to date and could potentially value Tether as high as $500 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies. PANews reported on September 27th that Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary talks with Tether Holdings SA regarding its latest major financing round, citing people familiar with the matter. This would be Tether's largest external financing to date and could potentially value Tether as high as $500 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies.