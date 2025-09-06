Sol Strategies wins Nasdaq approval as first Solana treasury to debut on Wall Street

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:45
Threshold
T$0.01601+1.71%
Solana
SOL$203.73+1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+1.90%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.402-1.71%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.576-0.55%

Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE.

This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will show up on Wall Street. The move officially ends the company’s presence on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it traded as CYFRF.

The transition doesn’t require any action from current OTCQB shareholders. All existing shares will automatically shift to the Nasdaq listing. The firm will still keep its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its old symbol, HODL. No changes there.

Sol Strategies confirms move to institutional capital

The Nasdaq listing is not just a stock shuffle. It gives Sol Strategies exposure to deeper capital pools. According to the company, this opens the door to larger institutional investors and ramps up visibility for anyone tracking serious moves in the Solana space.

CEO Leah Wald said getting on Nasdaq puts Sol Strategies in the same lane as major tech players and makes it easier to bring in big-money investors who already see where Solana is headed.

It gives their current shareholders more ways to move their money around, and it lets the company tap deeper markets while they keep scaling up validators and throwing more weight behind the Solana ecosystem.

But there’s a thing:- the Nasdaq listing still depends on meeting a few final regulatory items. One of them is the Form 40-F Registration Statement, which must become effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before shares officially start trading.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sol-strategies-wins-nasdaq-approval/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+3.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.09+0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:42
Share
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Solana
SOL$203.85+0.94%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199314+2.26%
Light
LIGHT$0.03729+10.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:45
Share
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.573+0.83%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000764+1.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/06 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/5/2025)

Killing the "Comfortable Singaporean": A Local Entrepreneur's Declaration of Cultural Resistance