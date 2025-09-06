News

Solana hit 2.9B transactions in August, surpassing Ethereum’s lifetime total.

Network posted $148M in app revenue and 83M active addresses in one month.

843K tokens launched, 357 projects hit $1M+ valuation, showing ecosystem growth.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has published metrics defending the blockchain’s performance amid ongoing criticism about its transaction reporting methods. Yakovenko’s social media post addresses skeptics who question the legitimacy of Solana’s usage statistics and economic activity measurements.

The SOL co-founder emphasized the network’s high-throughput capabilities as a key advantage for processing large transaction volumes. Yakovenko used the fact that Solana processed 2.9 billion transactions in August 2025 to refute claims regarding the true usefulness and uptake of the blockchain.

Transaction Volume Comparison Favors Solana

The comparison between Solana and Ethereum reveals stark differences in transaction processing capabilities. While Solana achieved 2.9 billion transactions in a single month, Ethereum has only reached the same total transaction count across its entire operational history since launching in 2015.

This disparity illustrates the throughput advantages that newer blockchain architectures can provide compared to established networks. Ethereum’s lower transaction capacity stems from its original design priorities, which emphasized security and decentralization over raw processing speed.

Yakovenko referenced official SOL data showing the network generated $148 million in application revenue during August. This figure represents a 92% increase compared to 2024 performance metrics, positioning Solana ahead of competing blockchain networks in terms of revenue generation.

The network also recorded 83 million active addresses, doubling the previous year’s count. This growth in user adoption supports arguments about Solana’s expanding ecosystem and increasing mainstream appeal among cryptocurrency users.

Token creation activity on SOL reached 843,000 new launches during the month, with 357 projects achieving valuations exceeding $1 million. These figures indicate healthy developer activity and investor interest in Solana-based applications and assets.

Yakovenko’s public defense appears aimed at countering critics who describe Solana’s approach as a “fake it till you make it” strategy. These critics suggest that high transaction counts may not accurately represent genuine economic activity or user engagement.