Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko is urging the Bitcoin community to begin transitioning to quantum-resistant security measures, warning that advances in quantum computing may arrive faster than expected.
Speaking during a Sept. 18 session at the All-In Summit, said the accelerating pace of technological breakthroughs means Bitcoin should not wait until the threat is imminent.
Yakovenko’s position is unsurprising, as market concerns over Bitcoin’s vulnerability to quantum-powered attacks have gained momentum following companies like Google reporting advances in the space.
Considering this, he argued that these major tech firms’ adoption of quantum-resistant cryptography should signal the right time for Bitcoin to migrate its security architecture.
However, despite Yakovenko’s warnings, industry experts remain split on the technological advancements timeline as some argue that breakthroughs could occur within this decade, while others contend that the risks remain distant.
Regardless of when its implementation occurs, Yakovenko stressed that the technology would be both a challenge and an opportunity.
Bitcoin remains resilient
Even as he warned about the long-term threats of quantum computing, Yakovenko highlighted Bitcoin’s resilience against present-day risks.
He argued that while the collapses of companies holding large treasuries of Bitcoin like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) may rattle markets, they cannot undermine the asset itself because of its decentralized, open-access design.
Yakovenko also praised proof-of-work as one of Bitcoin’s strongest shields against coordinated attacks. He explained that the consensus model is intentionally simple, making it extremely difficult to compromise at scale.
Source: https://cryptoslate.com/solana-co-founder-urges-need-for-bitcoin-to-adopt-quantum-resistance-for-future-security/