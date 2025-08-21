Solana Dominates User Charts This Week. Could An Emerging Gem On It Spark the Next Rally?

The crypto market has been moving sideways lately, but Solana keeps making noise in its own way. Over the past week (Aug 12–19, 2025), activity on the network has been buzzing, once again putting Solana at the top for user engagement.

Solana's Strong Showing In User Growth And Key Metrics Recent figures lay out why Solana is leaving others behind. Nansen data puts the network at over 20.71 million active addresses for the week ending August 19, 2025, way ahead of BNB Chain's 10.26 million and Base at 7.19 million in similar periods. Another look from Nansen highlights Solana hitting 22.24 million in a comparable stretch, with Tron and others trailing far back, thanks to its cheap fees and quick processing that appeal to users everywhere. DeFi on Solana is holding steady too. TVL is sitting around(DefiLlama), slightly down over 24 hours but still up 5% on the week. DEX volumes remain healthy, averaging, with a weekly total above $28B. The token itself trades at about, giving Solana a market cap close to $99B. Not bad for a chain that only a year ago was battling network hiccups. Early 2025 tweaks to the network have smoothed out operations, making it a go-to for developers tinkering with games, social apps, and DeFi tools. It's this kind of steady momentum that reminds observers of past cycles where one chain's rise lifts innovative projects built on it, creating those unexpected winners that savvy traders spot early. Unich: A Solana-Built Project Improving The OTC Space Amid this momentum, one project catching attention is Unich, a Solana-based platform designed to clean up the messy world of OTC deals for pre-launch tokens. Normally, these trades happen informally through Telegram chats, not exactly the safest setup. Unich Pre-Market changes that dynamic by leveraging smart contracts to secure collateral from both buyers and sellers, ensuring automatic compensation if a deal falls through after the token generation event (TGE). This approach minimizes risks in a space where trust has been hard to come by, turning what was once a gamble into a more reliable process. https://twitter.com/unich_com/status/1948409782425079924 Complementing this, Unich Pre-Order enables leveraged exposure to listed tokens with only 5% collateral required, settling trades at a predetermined price to avoid liquidation pitfalls and short-term volatility. These tools highlight a shift toward strategic trading over pure speculation, especially appealing in Solana's fast-paced environment where meme coins and DeFi plays dominate. Recently, Unich IDO has launched, targeting 100 million $UN for fundraising. The starting price is set at, with a referral program aimed at community growth, and includes an 11% referral program (8% in USDT, 3% in $UN) to encourage community expansion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0aemyUrO6A The same as many market analysts, we consider Unich IDO one of the most anticipated token sales in Q3/2025 because of the solid milestones they've reached. In just six months, Unich has already processed $1.2B in OTC volume and become the world's first OTC exchange to hit that amazing number. The platform so far has attracted overfrom 100+ countries, and generated, before its own token launch. For anyone watching Solana's ecosystem, Unich feels like one of those projects that could ride the wave higher. With expected listings on top-tier CEXs on the horizon after the token sale, Unich may be worth keeping an eye on.