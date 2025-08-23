Solana ETF Decline Sparks Move Toward Remittix Which Shows Stronger Growth And Profit Potential

Crypto News

The recent delay in the Solana ETF decision has cooled investor sentiment toward SOL, pushing traders to seek alternatives with clearer growth potential.

Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a strong contender, combining real-world utility with rising presale momentum.

For investors tracking the Solana ETF, Remittix offers a practical solution for fast, low-cost crypto payments and cross-chain flexibility.

Solana Struggles Amid ETF Delay

The Solana ETF’s postponed decision has weighed heavily on SOL price, which has dipped below $180 amid short-term bearish momentum. Investors who were hoping for a regulatory boost are now facing a slowdown in trading activity, with the $188 resistance zone acting as a ceiling for rallies.

Source: X (Twitter)

At the moment, SOL is trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement milestone. The price of Solana needs to rise above $184 in order to pick up steam again. If it fails, the next likely support is around $175. The Solana ETF delay has strengthened the sellers’ position, making short-term traders more cautious and prompting many to reconsider their Solana exposure.

ETF Delay Highlights Risk in Speculative Plays

For SOL investors, the postponed ETF underscores the importance of event-driven risk. Traders seeking predictable upside may prefer projects that deliver tangible utility and adoption rather than speculative hype.

The delay also provides an opportunity to examine alternatives. Tokens offering strong fundamentals, active adoption, and cross-chain capabilities are increasingly attractive to smart money reallocating positions.

Remittix Captures Attention With Tangible Growth

Remittix (RTX) is attracting interest from investors looking for stable growth and practical utility. With over $20.8 million raised in the presale, wallet activity surging, and a user-friendly PayFi system in place, the token is becoming a preferred choice over purely speculative plays.

Cross-chain DeFi project enabling seamless crypto-to-FIAT transactions across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Low gas fee crypto project allowing users to move funds efficiently without excessive costs.

Crypto with real utility supporting freelancers, businesses, and everyday payments.

A second exchange listing will be announced once the presale reaches $22M.

Demand for Remittix (RTX) is steadily growing as whales and retail investors look for a project with measurable adoption and clear revenue potential. Its practical utility contrasts sharply with the uncertainty surrounding Solana’s ETF, positioning Remittix as a high-potential alternative.

Don’t Miss Remittix’s Momentum

With growing investor demand, strong wallet metrics, and clear utility, Remittix is emerging as a leading choice for those seeking the best crypto to invest in. Track presale milestones and upcoming exchange listings to get in early before wider adoption drives the next wave of growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

