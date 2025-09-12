The post Solana, HBAR, and XRP ETFs Appear on DTCC Website appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC) have been listed on the DTCC website as part of the standard preparation process for launching new ETFs. However, this listing does not mean they have received regulatory approval or finished the other steps needed for launch. It simply marks the early stages, and official trading can only begin after getting the green light from regulators.
