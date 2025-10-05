ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Solana May Extend Lead in Tokenized Stock Trading After 95.6% Volume Share and $2B Stablecoin Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana captured roughly 95.6% of all tokenized stock trading volume in the past 30 days, asserting clear dominance over rivals like Gnosis and Ethereum. This lead is driven by $2B in new stablecoin inflows, major upgrades (Alpenglow, Firedancer) and sharply higher trading throughput and lower fees. Market share: Solana holds ~95.6% of tokenized stock trading volume. Drivers: $2B stablecoin inflows, Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades, and record trading volumes. Competitors: Gnosis ~1.98%, Ethereum ~1.8% (Source: Solana Floor, Vaneck, Token Terminal). Solana tokenized stock trading dominance leads markets; learn why SOL surged and what comes next — read on for data-backed analysis and action items. How dominant is Solana in tokenized stock trading? Solana dominance in tokenized stock trading is pronounced: Solana accounted for approximately 95.6% of tokenized-stock trading volume over the last 30 days, with daily market share rarely dipping below 89% aside from a brief 26 September drop. That share outpaces Gnosis and Ethereum by a wide margin. What drove Solana’s lead in tokenized assets? Multiple measurable factors propelled Solana ahead. The network saw roughly $2 billion in new stablecoin inflows in September, lifting stablecoin balances to about $14.3 billion and capturing a 60% share of tokenized stock trades, according to Vaneck and on-chain tallies. Technical upgrades — notably Alpenglow and Firedancer — increased throughput and stability, improving settlement times and reducing fees. These operational gains attracted institutional liquidity and high-frequency trading activity, reflected in multi-month highs for SOL trading volume (Source: Token Terminal). Solana Floor data shows SOL’s tokenized-stock share stayed above 89% on most days, underscoring persistent trader preference for speed and low-cost execution over alternative chains in this specific market niche. Source: Solana Floor A standout September for Solana September’s inflows and network upgrades were central. Vaneck’s September analysis and on-chain reports both highlighted Solana’s outsized gains… The post Solana May Extend Lead in Tokenized Stock Trading After 95.6% Volume Share and $2B Stablecoin Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana captured roughly 95.6% of all tokenized stock trading volume in the past 30 days, asserting clear dominance over rivals like Gnosis and Ethereum. This lead is driven by $2B in new stablecoin inflows, major upgrades (Alpenglow, Firedancer) and sharply higher trading throughput and lower fees. Market share: Solana holds ~95.6% of tokenized stock trading volume. Drivers: $2B stablecoin inflows, Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades, and record trading volumes. Competitors: Gnosis ~1.98%, Ethereum ~1.8% (Source: Solana Floor, Vaneck, Token Terminal). Solana tokenized stock trading dominance leads markets; learn why SOL surged and what comes next — read on for data-backed analysis and action items. How dominant is Solana in tokenized stock trading? Solana dominance in tokenized stock trading is pronounced: Solana accounted for approximately 95.6% of tokenized-stock trading volume over the last 30 days, with daily market share rarely dipping below 89% aside from a brief 26 September drop. That share outpaces Gnosis and Ethereum by a wide margin. What drove Solana’s lead in tokenized assets? Multiple measurable factors propelled Solana ahead. The network saw roughly $2 billion in new stablecoin inflows in September, lifting stablecoin balances to about $14.3 billion and capturing a 60% share of tokenized stock trades, according to Vaneck and on-chain tallies. Technical upgrades — notably Alpenglow and Firedancer — increased throughput and stability, improving settlement times and reducing fees. These operational gains attracted institutional liquidity and high-frequency trading activity, reflected in multi-month highs for SOL trading volume (Source: Token Terminal). Solana Floor data shows SOL’s tokenized-stock share stayed above 89% on most days, underscoring persistent trader preference for speed and low-cost execution over alternative chains in this specific market niche. Source: Solana Floor A standout September for Solana September’s inflows and network upgrades were central. Vaneck’s September analysis and on-chain reports both highlighted Solana’s outsized gains…

Solana May Extend Lead in Tokenized Stock Trading After 95.6% Volume Share and $2B Stablecoin Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 15:16
MAY
MAY$0.02379+0.59%
COM
COM$0.004718+8.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01163-0.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.004486+1.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.09769+2.87%

Solana captured roughly 95.6% of all tokenized stock trading volume in the past 30 days, asserting clear dominance over rivals like Gnosis and Ethereum. This lead is driven by $2B in new stablecoin inflows, major upgrades (Alpenglow, Firedancer) and sharply higher trading throughput and lower fees.

  • Market share: Solana holds ~95.6% of tokenized stock trading volume.

  • Drivers: $2B stablecoin inflows, Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades, and record trading volumes.

  • Competitors: Gnosis ~1.98%, Ethereum ~1.8% (Source: Solana Floor, Vaneck, Token Terminal).

Solana tokenized stock trading dominance leads markets; learn why SOL surged and what comes next — read on for data-backed analysis and action items.

How dominant is Solana in tokenized stock trading?

Solana dominance in tokenized stock trading is pronounced: Solana accounted for approximately 95.6% of tokenized-stock trading volume over the last 30 days, with daily market share rarely dipping below 89% aside from a brief 26 September drop. That share outpaces Gnosis and Ethereum by a wide margin.

What drove Solana’s lead in tokenized assets?

Multiple measurable factors propelled Solana ahead. The network saw roughly $2 billion in new stablecoin inflows in September, lifting stablecoin balances to about $14.3 billion and capturing a 60% share of tokenized stock trades, according to Vaneck and on-chain tallies.

Technical upgrades — notably Alpenglow and Firedancer — increased throughput and stability, improving settlement times and reducing fees. These operational gains attracted institutional liquidity and high-frequency trading activity, reflected in multi-month highs for SOL trading volume (Source: Token Terminal).

Solana Floor data shows SOL’s tokenized-stock share stayed above 89% on most days, underscoring persistent trader preference for speed and low-cost execution over alternative chains in this specific market niche.

Source: Solana Floor

A standout September for Solana

September’s inflows and network upgrades were central. Vaneck’s September analysis and on-chain reports both highlighted Solana’s outsized gains in tokenized equities issuance and trading activity.

Stablecoin inflows of ~$2 billion in a single month increased liquidity available for tokenized stock trades and helped push Solana’s total tokenized-stablecoin pool to about $14.3 billion. That liquidity concentration supports deeper order books and tighter spreads for tokenized assets.

Upgrades like Alpenglow (throughput optimizations) and Firedancer (performance improvements) targeted reliability and latency — two attributes large traders prioritize for high-volume derivatives and tokenized-equity operations.

Trading volumes climb to multi-month high

On-chain metrics and exchange-level reporting show SOL trading volumes reached multi-month highs during this period. Lower transaction fees and faster settlement times contributed to renewed investor confidence.

Developers and market participants cited improved infrastructure and reduced friction as reasons for increased listing and trading activity in tokenized securities markets. Market watchers emphasize that execution quality and cost remain decisive variables for liquidity migration between chains.

Source: Token Terminal

What’s next for SOL?

Solana’s near-term outlook in tokenized equities is tied to continued liquidity flows, issuer adoption and maintenance of low-cost, high-throughput execution. If stablecoin liquidity and trading activity persist, demand for SOL could remain elevated for network fees and staking-related utility.

Rivals such as Ethereum and Gnosis retain development roadmaps aimed at scaling and cost reduction. Planned Ethereum scaling upgrades and cross-chain liquidity solutions could reduce Solana’s advantage over time, so continued technical iteration will be critical for SOL’s market position.

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “FAQPage”,
“mainEntity”: [
{
“@type”: “Question”,
“name”: “How much of tokenized stock trading does Solana control?”,
“acceptedAnswer”: {
“@type”: “Answer”,
“text”: “Solana controls approximately 95.6% of tokenized stock trading volume over the past 30 days, according to Solana Floor data.”
}
},
{
“@type”: “Question”,
“name”: “What factors drove Solana’s market share in September?”,
“acceptedAnswer”: {
“@type”: “Answer”,
“text”: “Key factors include about $2 billion in new stablecoin inflows, Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades improving throughput, and record trading volumes that favored low fees and fast settlement.”
}
},
{
“@type”: “Question”,
“name”: “Could other blockchains catch up to Solana in tokenized stocks?”,
“acceptedAnswer”: {
“@type”: “Answer”,
“text”: “Yes. Planned scaling upgrades on competing networks could close gaps in cost and speed, making issuer and trader choices more competitive over time.”
}
}
]
}

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “NewsArticle”,
“headline”: “Solana Captures 95.6% of Tokenized Stock Trading as Upgrades and Inflows Boost Volume”,
“datePublished”: “2025-10-05T08:00:00Z”,
“dateModified”: “2025-10-05T08:00:00Z”,
“author”: {
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “COINOTAG”
},
“publisher”: {
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “COINOTAG”,
“logo”: {
“@type”: “ImageObject”,
“url”: “https://COINOTAG.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Solana-DEX-Volume.png”
}
},
“image”: [
“https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Solana-DEX-Volume.png”,
“https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/SOL-trading-volume.png”
],
“mainEntityOfPage”: {
“@type”: “WebPage”,
“@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/2025/10/solana-tokenized-stock-dominance”
},
“description”: “Solana captured ~95.6% of tokenized stock trading in the past 30 days, driven by $2B stablecoin inflows and key upgrades that improved throughput and reliability.”
}

{
“@context”: “https://schema.org”,
“@type”: “HowTo”,
“name”: “How Solana gained dominance in tokenized stock trading”,
“description”: “Stepwise summary of technical and liquidity factors that boosted Solana’s tokenized-stock market share.”,
“image”: “https://COINOTAG.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Solana-DEX-Volume.png”,
“totalTime”: “P0DT48H”,
“step”: [
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“position”: 1,
“name”: “Increase stablecoin liquidity”,
“text”: “Large stablecoin inflows (~$2B in September) expanded the liquidity pool available for tokenized-stock trading, deepening order books.”
},
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“position”: 2,
“name”: “Deploy throughput upgrades”,
“text”: “Network upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer improved transaction throughput and stability, attracting high-volume traders.”
},
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“position”: 3,
“name”: “Lower fees and faster settlement”,
“text”: “Lower transaction fees and quicker settlement times reduced trading friction, making Solana the preferred venue for tokenized equities.”
},
{
“@type”: “HowToStep”,
“position”: 4,
“name”: “Attract issuer and developer activity”,
“text”: “Issuers and developers listed more tokenized assets on Solana, further reinforcing liquidity concentration and market share.”
}
]
}

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Solana’s market share compare to Ethereum and Gnosis?

Solana’s ~95.6% share eclipses Gnosis (~1.98%) and Ethereum (~1.8%) in tokenized stock trading volume for the past 30 days, per Solana Floor and supplementary market reports.

Why did stablecoin inflows matter for tokenized stocks?

Stablecoin inflows provide the settlement medium and liquidity for tokenized-stock trading. The influx of ~$2B in September increased available capital and improved depth, reducing slippage for large trades.

Key Takeaways

  • Dominant market share: Solana reached ~95.6% of tokenized-stock trading volume over 30 days.
  • Liquidity and upgrades: ~$2B stablecoin inflows and upgrades (Alpenglow, Firedancer) strengthened network appeal.
  • Outlook: Sustained liquidity and ongoing technical iteration are required for Solana to maintain this lead as competitors scale.

Conclusion

Solana’s dominant position in tokenized stock trading is supported by measurable liquidity gains and targeted performance upgrades. While current data points to SOL’s strength in this niche, continued monitoring of stablecoin flows, upgrade rollouts and competitor scaling efforts is essential. COINOTAG will track developments and report updates as new data becomes available.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/solana-may-extend-lead-in-tokenized-stock-trading-after-95-6-volume-share-and-2b-stablecoin-inflows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,561.84
$103,561.84$103,561.84

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,398.94
$3,398.94$3,398.94

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3059
$2.3059$2.3059

+1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.42
$161.42$161.42

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0570
$1.0570$1.0570

-2.59%