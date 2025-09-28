Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

ETF analyst Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, called the filings a major milestone and suggested approval could come within the next two weeks.
The inclusion of staking in the Solana filings is being closely watched as a signal that the SEC may also greenlight staking for future Ethereum ETFs. Such a move would mark a major step forward in legitimizing staking as part of regulated investment products.
Geraci also highlighted a wave of landmark ETF developments in recent weeks: the launch of the first spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, approval of index-based crypto ETFs, the debut of an Ethereum staking ETF, an application for the first Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF, and even pushback from Vanguard against spot crypto products.
With so many firsts arriving in rapid succession, Geraci said October could prove to be a pivotal month for crypto ETFs, reshaping institutional access to digital assets and potentially setting new precedents for how staking is integrated into U.S. markets.
