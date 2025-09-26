Solana SOL is currently trading at $192.31, down by 9.16% over the past day. Trading volume spiked such that the volume over the preceding 24 hours hit a record-high $812.26 billion, up by 46.44%. Despite increased liquidity, the asset continues down by 22.29% over the last seven days, again highlighting underlying volatility. Lower Accumulation Supports […]Solana SOL is currently trading at $192.31, down by 9.16% over the past day. Trading volume spiked such that the volume over the preceding 24 hours hit a record-high $812.26 billion, up by 46.44%. Despite increased liquidity, the asset continues down by 22.29% over the last seven days, again highlighting underlying volatility. Lower Accumulation Supports […]

Solana Price Crash: Will SOL Rebound to $218 or Sink Below $200?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/26 15:00
Solana
SOL$195.22-4.98%
solana
  • Solana (SOL) is trading at $192.31, reflecting a weekly decline of 22.29%.
  • Analysts highlight $218 as a critical resistance level, with support seen near $200.
  • Price forecasts for 2025 vary widely, ranging from $195.17 to over $423.52.

Solana SOL is currently trading at $192.31, down by 9.16% over the past day. Trading volume spiked such that the volume over the preceding 24 hours hit a record-high $812.26 billion, up by 46.44%. Despite increased liquidity, the asset continues down by 22.29% over the last seven days, again highlighting underlying volatility.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Lower Accumulation Supports SOL Price Stability

According to crypto analyst Ali, the price chart shows a very robust resistance ceiling at $218. Historically, a huge majority of SOL tokens were accumulated at the same mark, building an effective supply wall. The volume profile’s x-axis reaches up to $260, while the y-axis reaches up to 25 million tokens bought, the highest spike exactly at $218. Lower accumulation areas around $150 to $200 are visible as potential buffering areas against further losses.

Source: X

Also Read | Solana Surges Nearly 29% to $222; Is ConstructKoin (CTK) the Dark Horse of This Altseason?

Retracement Toward Previous All-Time High

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, the token may cross $294.33, later aiming for highs between $382.07 and $423.52 before the final quarter of the year. This view indicates a possible retracement back to Solana’s former all-time high and possibly more robust upward momentum from then on.

Changelly’s technical forecast is far more conservative by contrast. There, technicians forecast Solana’s price between $195.17 and $203.18 by the year 2025 with average trading volume near $211.18. Their forecast for September 2025 keeps SOL at roughly $203.94 with modest gains anticipated and a possible ROI not greater than 2.3%.

Solana Price Faces Key $200 Support Zone

Market analyst BitGuru notes that SOL recently jumped to $249.60 before a sharp rejection was seen, leading to the current consolidation process. The token is currently trading near $210, with $200 marking a crucial support barrier to maintain. A retracement back to $220 resistance is possible and consistent with Ali’s highlighted supply wall at $218 if investors are successful in holding this region.

A break below $200, on the other hand, risks establishing fresh downside momentum, potentially back to earlier accumulation levels. Despite longer-term optimism among investors, near-term movement continues to be highly sensitive to technical levels along with increases in trading volumes.

Source: X

Though volatility rules near-term, Solana stands at a crossroads: if it rebounds to retake more elevated ground toward $220 and beyond or succumbs to new selling pressure, it will depend significantly on sentiment over the forthcoming weeks.

Also Read | Solana Faces Selling Pressure, but Support Around $212 to $215 Holds

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
