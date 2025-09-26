Solana Price Crash: Will SOL Rebound to $218 or Sink Below $200?

Solana (SOL) is trading at $192.31, reflecting a weekly decline of 22.29%.

Analysts highlight $218 as a critical resistance level, with support seen near $200.

Price forecasts for 2025 vary widely, ranging from $195.17 to over $423.52.

Solana SOL is currently trading at $192.31, down by 9.16% over the past day. Trading volume spiked such that the volume over the preceding 24 hours hit a record-high $812.26 billion, up by 46.44%. Despite increased liquidity, the asset continues down by 22.29% over the last seven days, again highlighting underlying volatility.

Lower Accumulation Supports SOL Price Stability

According to crypto analyst Ali, the price chart shows a very robust resistance ceiling at $218. Historically, a huge majority of SOL tokens were accumulated at the same mark, building an effective supply wall. The volume profile’s x-axis reaches up to $260, while the y-axis reaches up to 25 million tokens bought, the highest spike exactly at $218. Lower accumulation areas around $150 to $200 are visible as potential buffering areas against further losses.

Retracement Toward Previous All-Time High

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, the token may cross $294.33, later aiming for highs between $382.07 and $423.52 before the final quarter of the year. This view indicates a possible retracement back to Solana’s former all-time high and possibly more robust upward momentum from then on.

Changelly’s technical forecast is far more conservative by contrast. There, technicians forecast Solana’s price between $195.17 and $203.18 by the year 2025 with average trading volume near $211.18. Their forecast for September 2025 keeps SOL at roughly $203.94 with modest gains anticipated and a possible ROI not greater than 2.3%.

Solana Price Faces Key $200 Support Zone

Market analyst BitGuru notes that SOL recently jumped to $249.60 before a sharp rejection was seen, leading to the current consolidation process. The token is currently trading near $210, with $200 marking a crucial support barrier to maintain. A retracement back to $220 resistance is possible and consistent with Ali’s highlighted supply wall at $218 if investors are successful in holding this region.

A break below $200, on the other hand, risks establishing fresh downside momentum, potentially back to earlier accumulation levels. Despite longer-term optimism among investors, near-term movement continues to be highly sensitive to technical levels along with increases in trading volumes.

Though volatility rules near-term, Solana stands at a crossroads: if it rebounds to retake more elevated ground toward $220 and beyond or succumbs to new selling pressure, it will depend significantly on sentiment over the forthcoming weeks.

