Solana eyes a $250 breakout after months of gains, but Rollblock’s $11.8M presale, 85% token sell-out, and deflationary model have analysts calling for a possible 30x upside.Solana eyes a $250 breakout after months of gains, but Rollblock’s $11.8M presale, 85% token sell-out, and deflationary model have analysts calling for a possible 30x upside.

Solana Price Prediction: Analysts See $250 Target But Rollblock Draws Attention For Bigger 30x Return

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 01:15
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-6.85%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02464-3.48%
solana main2

The Solana price prediction chart has become a hot topic as the token edges closer to the $250 mark after a strong summer rally. While Solana continues to impress with steady gains and network strength, another project is starting to dominate investor chatter. 

Rollblock (RBLK) has already raised more than $11.8 million in its presale, with 85% of tokens sold. Its early adoption and deflationary design are now drawing attention as a contender for far bigger returns.

Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye $250 Breakout

Solana has been one of the strongest performers through the summer, climbing from June’s dip at $126 to its current level around $244. The chart indicates a healthy sequence of increasing lows, which is backed by consistent volume and rising moving averages. Every pullback has had a great reception, with a belief in the underlying strength of Solana and its expanding ecosystem.

Chart135315 5

  Source

The momentum has also gained significant traction since the beginning of August, when the level of trading volume shot up, together with a movement across critical resistance areas. 

The short-term averages are still higher than the long-term averages, signifying a market bias that is still skewed towards the buyers. Solana is holding steady around the critical support zones, and despite a slight cooling off in trading, it has maintained the uptrend.

Analysts now see the $250 mark as the next target, with some suggesting the possibility of higher levels if volume expands again. Others remain cautious, warning that a failure to hold above $230 could bring short-term pressure. For now, Solana continues to build on its gains, with steady network growth adding to its market resilience.

Rollblock Draws Attention For Bigger 30x Return

Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the most talked-about projects in the crypto space, building its reputation on adoption rather than speculation. Long before its first exchange debut, the platform had already processed more than $15 million in wagers. 

Rollblock 315135 2

Its ecosystem spans over 12,000 gaming titles, including poker, blackjack, live dealer tables, and a growing sports prediction league. Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and fully audited by SolidProof, Rollblock provides a level of trust and accountability often missing in GameFi. Its tokenomics add another layer of strength. 

Weekly revenue flows into token buybacks and burns, creating scarcity, while staking pools distribute steady returns to holders. This mix of adoption and deflationary design is what continues to attract both gamers and investors.

Several standout features are shaping current growth:

  • More than 55,000 users actively participate on the platform.
  • A capped token supply of one billion, securing scarcity.
  • Fiat payment access through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
  • Staking rewards offering up to 30% APY.

With over $11.8 million raised in its presale and 85% of tokens sold at $0.068, Rollblock has already shown it can generate real traction. Speculators now point to its blend of adoption, transparency, and incentives as reasons why RBLK could deliver a potential 30x return once it reaches broader markets.

Solana Price Prediction Meets Rollblock’s Bigger Ambition

Solana price prediction chart may be holding the spotlight with talk of a $250 target, but Rollblock is steadily rewriting the narrative. With more than $11.8 million raised in its presale and 85% of tokens snapped up at $0.068, RBLK is proving it has the traction to go beyond speculation. Many now see Rollblock’s mix of adoption and scarcity as the catalyst that could one day outpace Solana’s market strength.

Discover the Opportunities of the RBLK Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development