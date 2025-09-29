ExchangeDEX+
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 09:19
While Solana (SOL) is encountering bear pressure due to the possibility of falling to $165, a new altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming popular. Having a price tag of $0.035 MUTM is also in stage 6 of its presale. 

This phase is over 50% sold, and this is an indicator that the investors have less time to get before the window is closed. Mutuum Finance has true DeFi utility and innovative peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and solid security measures compared to SOL that is grappling with short-term volatility. Mutuum Finance may be the most appropriate cryptocurrency to invest at the end of September 2025.

Solana Under Bearish Pressure With Key Breakdown

Solana (SOL) is at a crossroad in the 4H chart because of the price movement being below the up-trending trendline and even at the key support region between the ranges of $214-210. This shift is reflecting bearish momentum, and technical analysts are looking at two important downside points to have the first target support at the $185 region and a more extreme possible retracement zone of $165 to $167 with further selling pressure. 

Solana is still dominating, but its present structure indicates a period of consolidation or even more radical price reduction, something that is causing investors to find other options elsewhere to potentially more dynamically generate growth opportunity Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Presale Triumph

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing good performance in its presale. The current phase is already 50% complete and sells tokens at 0.035. The investor demand is high and this project has already collected more than 16.5 million. One of the roadmap highlights of it is the introduction of a USD-denominated stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain which will grant it assistance to long-term value, introduce liquidity, and supply users with steady returns. 

Sound Risk Controls and Architecture-based Security.

Mutuum Finance is built on the hierarchies of risk management and the security imprinted in all the protocol layers. It deals with under-collateralization and over-collateralization events rather well with the help of such measures as cascading Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, liquidity protection, liquidation charges and reserve hedging schemes all of which keep the platform stable despite the fluctuations of market conditions.

The protocol interest rate model is sound and sensitive to the level of liquidity. Lending rates are minimised to lengthen the borrower sub-market interest rates since excess liquidity is experienced. During a liquidity crunch, the rate of interest charged on borrowing is elevated in the perspective of promoting loan recovery and realization of new deposits. There are situations in which the dynamic model allows borrowing at fixed rates i.e. when one is presenting very liquid collateral and the overall balance in the market is maintained.

Besides the core lending and borrowing business, Mutuum Finance is also undertaking a very aggressive growth strategy by staking rewards, token buybacks, and exchange listings, all of which are targeted at spurring a healthy ecosystem and usage in the long-run.

The project has also created a $100,000 giveaway in honor of its first adopters, 10 participants will each be given $10 000 worth of MUTM tokens. The move signifies the interest of Mutuum in creating a healthy and strong community and rewarding birds of a feather as the platform takes an early lead in its speedy growth. 

MUTM offers actual DeFi utility, superior security, and long-term scalability. Invest in Mutuum Finance presale now and receive your share before the prices are increased.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sol-bears-aim-for-165-while-mutuum-finance-mutm-is-named-the-top-crypto-to-buy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

