Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 21:58
Solana
SOL$213.38-2.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+0.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.008001-3.21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01405-20.17%
MAY
MAY$0.03984-0.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4507-0.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,160.19-0.24%

The latest Solana price prediction has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike, with some suggesting SOL could move toward $500 by 2026 if momentum continues. The network has cemented its position as one of the most used blockchains in crypto, but competition from Ethereum Layer 2s and newer projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) could make its climb less straightforward.

Solana’s position in the market

Solana has become one of the busiest blockchains in crypto, attracting builders across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 gaming. Its ability to process thousands of transactions at minimal cost has made it a go-to platform for developers looking for scale without high gas fees. The network has also seen strong user activity, with meme coins, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi platforms all helping to boost daily volumes.

Institutional players have started to take a closer look at Solana, too. With SOL currently trading well above $200, many analysts believe $500 is achievable in the next cycle if market sentiment stays strong. But even supporters acknowledge that rising competition may make the path less straightforward.

Ethereum Layer 2s step up

One of the main challenges comes from Ethereum’s Layer 2 solutions. Networks like BASE are pulling in developers with low fees, quick settlement, and the security of Ethereum’s mainnet. For teams launching new projects, the decision often comes down to choosing Solana’s independent ecosystem or tapping into Ethereum’s vast reach through Layer 2 scaling. If momentum continues shifting toward these L2s, Solana could find itself fighting harder to keep both developers and liquidity on its side.

This trend has already become clear in DeFi and NFT activity. Builders who want cheap transactions often find Ethereum L2s just as appealing as Solana, and the added benefit of Ethereum’s brand gives these scaling solutions an edge. For investors, this creates a mixed outlook: Solana remains strong, but its dominance is now being directly challenged.

Why Layer Brett is drawing attention

While Solana wrestles with Layer 2 competition, one of those emerging names is already making headlines in presale markets. Layer Brett (LBRETT) has positioned itself as a meme coin powered by Ethereum Layer 2 technology, bringing together culture and scalability in a way that sets it apart from hype-only tokens.

The project has raised more than $4 million in its presale so far, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Early buyers can also stake through the project’s dApp, with rewards currently around 660% APY. These rates are expected to decline as more holders join, but they have already helped Layer Brett build momentum at an early stage. Beyond staking, the roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified rewards, and a $1 million community giveaway designed to strengthen adoption.

Analysts are calling it one of the most promising presales of 2025, with comparisons being made to both Solana’s scalability and Dogecoin’s community strength. That mix of technical credibility and meme culture is fueling speculation that Layer Brett could deliver 45x returns before Solana even approaches $500.

Final thoughts

The current Solana price prediction of $500 by 2026 highlights its strength as one of the leading Layer 1 blockchains. However, Ethereum’s growing Layer 2 ecosystem and the rise of projects like Layer Brett mean its path may not be simple.

For traders, the choice is increasingly between steady growth in established assets like Solana and the high upside potential of early-stage tokens. With its presale already gaining traction, Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about contenders heading into the next bull cycle.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

