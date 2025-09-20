The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain […] The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain […] The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 06:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06348-2.45%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002245-13.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-7.11%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007157-7.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879+5.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5264-5.44%

The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities.

That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain utility. The crypto presale is live at $0.0058, with early staking rewards of around 692% APY and more than $3.7 million raised in a short matter of weeks.

Why Layer Brett is built for the future

Most traditional meme token projects struggle with scalability and fees, but Layer Brett fixes that with its Ethereum Layer 2 setup. It can process up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping fees at fractions of a cent. Early stakers are offered yields near 692%, a major draw for new participants. With Ethereum security backing its scaling, LBRETT combines the energy of memes with the real benefits of DeFi.

This is why it’s gaining attention while narratives around the Solana price and the rise of Pump token dominate market chatter.

What is Layer Brett (LBRETT) and how does it work?

Layer Brett is designed to shake up the meme coin space by offering utility alongside hype. It’s a community-first ecosystem where users can buy and stake instantly. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and ultra-low fees, it stands apart from projects that only rely on short-term attention. 

The blockchain processes transactions off-chain, cutting down wait times and lowering costs. It then secures everything on Ethereum. This LBRETT design not only makes it faster but also ensures higher staking rewards for early adopters. Buyers can connect their wallet, purchase tokens in the presale, and start staking immediately. 

What is Solana (SOL) doing now?

Solana (SOL) has been on a strong run, recently climbing past $230 and testing resistance near $240. Trading volumes are up, and institutional interest is helping fuel the rally. Still, some analysts warn that momentum indicators are flashing early caution signs, so the next big test will be whether SOL can break above $250 and hold.

How is Bonk (BONK) faring now?

Bonk (BONK) has been choppy, hovering near its support zone around $0.000021. The community remains active, and a planned 1 trillion token burn once it hits 1 million holders is adding excitement. If sentiment holds, BONK could bounce from here, but if support breaks, more downside is possible.

Price outlook for SOL and BONK

SOL is showing strength with a 30% rally over the past month. Holding above $230 keeps bulls in control, while $250 is the level to watch for a breakout.

BONK depends heavily on community momentum. The BONK token burn and ecosystem updates could give it a boost, but without that, price action may stay volatile.

Layer Brett price prediction

At $0.0058 in its crypto presale, LBRETT offers a low entry point with clear upside. It’s seen as one of the more attractive new projects on the market. 

Compared to larger caps like SOL or popular meme plays like BONK, its smaller size gives it more room for fast growth if adoption takes off. That’s why BONK and SOL can’t see the growth that LBRETT can provide.

Conclusion: Utility meets meme power

The Solana price rally and the hype around Pump token show that traders are still hungry for explosive gains. But unlike meme coins that thrive only on hype, Layer Brett blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 utility.

With its presale still open at $0.0058 and staking yields of around 692%, LBRETT offers a rare early chance to join a project built for scale.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.8-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5268-5.55%
Pi Network
PI$0.35326-2.10%
VeChain
VET$0.02499-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.014713+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-3.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-3.50%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now