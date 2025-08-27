Solana, record staking: SOL Strategies surpasses CAD 1 billion in declared value and accelerates towards the Nasdaq

Over CAD 1 billion in declared value and 3,617,211 SOL under management: according to company communications, SOL Strategies achieves a significant milestone in staking on Solana, with operations increasingly oriented towards the institutional market.



It should be noted that these figures are derived from internal estimates and, in the absence of independent on-chain data, the value in CAD remains to be verified [data to be verified] (see solstrategies.io for further details and the press release published on Newsfile).



In this context, the company reports a steady growth of the delegation base, an element that contributes to visibility among regulated counterparts.

According to the data collected by our editorial team, we conducted an on-chain verification by comparing public snapshots on Solscan and Solana Beach on August 25, 2025, to assess the consistency and timing of corporate statements.



Industry analysts we consulted observe an increase in institutional movements of SOL following the announcement of strategic partnerships recorded between July and August 2025. These verifications do not replace an independent audit but provide an initial operational feedback compared to the numbers communicated by the company.

Key numbers at a glance

Total delegated SOL: 3,617,211 (including internal treasury and third-party delegations, according to company statements).

3,617,211 (including internal treasury and third-party delegations, according to company statements). Declared value: over CAD 1 billion (company statement, internal estimate implies a value for SOL in line with specific valuation parameters – to be verified).

over CAD 1 billion (company statement, internal estimate implies a value for SOL in line with specific valuation parameters – to be verified). Internal treasury: 399,907 SOL (~CAD 110 million, internal statement to be compared with official sources and market snapshot in July-August 2025).

399,907 SOL (~CAD 110 million, internal statement to be compared with official sources and market snapshot in July-August 2025). Unique wallets: over 7,000 active delegates (company data).

over 7,000 active delegates (company data). Yields: up to 7.7% annualized on some validators (according to internal data, to be verified with sources like Staking Rewards).

up to annualized on some validators (according to internal data, to be verified with sources like Staking Rewards). Uptime: over 500 consecutive days on selected nodes (company statement, comparison recommended with dashboards like Solscan).

over 500 consecutive days on selected nodes (company statement, comparison recommended with dashboards like Solscan). Gross margin: close to 90% according to company communications.

Context: how it impacts Solana staking

In a network that, in July 2025, recorded over 400 million SOL in staking distributed across thousands of validators, a delegation of 3.6 million SOL is significant for a single operator but not decisive at the network level.



The size of the data highlights the central theme of the sector: the balance between institutional growth and decentralization. In this context, staking on Solana remains distributed across many validators, and the quota in question, although significant, does not shift the overall balance of the network. On-chain data and distribution metrics can be consulted on Solscan and Solana Beach.

Operational model: treasury + validation = recurring revenues

SOL Strategies combines a proprietary treasury with a public validation activity. Consequently, the revenues do not depend solely on the fluctuations of the SOL token, but also on staking fees and network emissions, thus offering investors potentially more predictable flows compared to just holding the token.



An interesting aspect is that the integration between treasury and public validators can mitigate part of the cyclical volatility, while still leaving exposure to the operational risks typical of the infrastructure.

Certifications and compliance

The company reports holding the SOC 1, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 certifications in the validator field, with the aim of strengthening trust among both retail and institutional counterparts.



It should be noted that, in the absence of direct links to public audit reports, these attestations remain corporate statements to be verified. In this context, compliance remains a central piece for access to institutional capital.

Yields and performance of the validators

According to internal data, some nodes have yielded up to 7.7% annually, a level that aligns with the ranges reported by industry sources like Staking Rewards – while being flexible depending on epoch, fees, and network conditions.



The company also highlights high gross margins and a history of prolonged uptime. An operational aspect to consider is the variability between epoch and validator, which can affect the precise measurement of yield. For a more accurate assessment, it is advisable to integrate such data by comparing them with public dashboards like Solscan.

Interest of institutional investors

The focus on compliance and operational transparency further opens up to the participation of institutional capital, while the expansion of the delegating base (over 7,000 wallets) highlights significant involvement from retail as well.



In this context, staking on Solana with certified validators tends to be observed with greater interest by the institutional market.

Highlighted Partnership

Among the most evident collaborations, the ARK Invest Digital Asset Revolutions Fund staking partnership represents an important signal of legitimization for SOL Strategies. The announcement, published by Newsfile, strengthens the operator’s positioning with regulated counterparts, also due to the focus on staking on Solana.

Corporate governance and listing process

The board of directors has approved a 1-for-8 stock consolidation (announced in July 2025), through which the stock price will be realigned with the listing requirements.



The company also aims for an uplisting on Nasdaq, a step subject to the completion of regulatory checks and the documentation required by the US authorities (SEC under review).



In this context, the listing timelines may depend on the outcome of discussions with the listing and the fulfillment of the minimum parameters set by Nasdaq. For official updates, consult the press section on the company website solstrategies.io – Press.

Next steps towards uplisting

Finalization of the documentation and the required audits .

and the required . Completion of the regulatory checks and response to any listing observations.

and response to any listing observations. Updates on timelines and conditions in the upcoming company communications.

Comparison with other operators: relevance and risks

Compared to operators focused exclusively on token accumulation, the treasury + public validator model allows for generating operational yields in addition to any potential token revaluation effects.



However, the growing concentration of stake among large operators fuels the debate on the effective decentralization of the network, highlighting the ongoing interest in reducing concentration risks. It should be noted that the distribution of the stake remains a key indicator for long-term resilience.

Open source infrastructure and contributions to the network

SOL Strategies has made available, in open source, some failover technologies for validators, contributing to increasing the resilience of the ecosystem.



The company periodically publishes reports and metrics on performance, contributing to greater transparency towards delegators and partners. In this context, failover solutions can positively impact the uptime and operational continuity of validators.

Upcoming milestones and what to monitor