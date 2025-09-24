The post Solana (SOL) Price Dip Does Not Deter Institutions, $65M ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional investors accelerated Solana (SOL) crypto acquisitions during the recent price correction, as price started on a correction path. Exchange-traded products (ETPs) and treasury companies saw massive inflows, while SOL declined 11% from recent highs. The sustained demand during the downturn positioned the asset for potential rebounds according to technical analysis. According to Farside Investors’ data, the REX-Osprey Solana ETF registered $65 million in inflows between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, representing 23.5% of its cumulative flows since its launch on July 2. Institutional buying occurred as SOL declined from $242.27 to a low of about $210 on Sept. 24. The ETF inflows coincided with significant acquisitions from digital asset treasury companies during the same period. Major corporate buyers included Helius Medical Technologies, which acquired 760,190 SOL tokens at an average cost of $231. Several other treasury firms expanded their holdings despite market volatility. Treasury Companies Signal Long-Term Confidence Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies demonstrated conviction in SOL’s long-term prospects through substantial acquisitions during the correction. Helius Medical Technologies completed a $500 million private placement led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to fund its Solana treasury strategy. Forward Industries filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity offering program to expand its Solana holdings. Further, Fitell Corporation launched its SOL treasury with a $100 million financing facility. Also, corporate buyers cited Solana’s 7% native staking yield and growing ecosystem adoption as key drivers of their investment. Corporate Solana crypto holdings reached 17.17 million tokens worth over $4 billion, representing nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply. The treasury companies viewed the price correction as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at attractive valuations before anticipated institutional adoption acceleration. Technical Analysis Supports Recovery Outlook For Solana (SOL) Price The institutional interest backdrop fueled a potential price rebound. Crypto analyst CryptoUB highlighted SOL price potential… The post Solana (SOL) Price Dip Does Not Deter Institutions, $65M ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional investors accelerated Solana (SOL) crypto acquisitions during the recent price correction, as price started on a correction path. Exchange-traded products (ETPs) and treasury companies saw massive inflows, while SOL declined 11% from recent highs. The sustained demand during the downturn positioned the asset for potential rebounds according to technical analysis. According to Farside Investors’ data, the REX-Osprey Solana ETF registered $65 million in inflows between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, representing 23.5% of its cumulative flows since its launch on July 2. Institutional buying occurred as SOL declined from $242.27 to a low of about $210 on Sept. 24. The ETF inflows coincided with significant acquisitions from digital asset treasury companies during the same period. Major corporate buyers included Helius Medical Technologies, which acquired 760,190 SOL tokens at an average cost of $231. Several other treasury firms expanded their holdings despite market volatility. Treasury Companies Signal Long-Term Confidence Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies demonstrated conviction in SOL’s long-term prospects through substantial acquisitions during the correction. Helius Medical Technologies completed a $500 million private placement led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to fund its Solana treasury strategy. Forward Industries filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity offering program to expand its Solana holdings. Further, Fitell Corporation launched its SOL treasury with a $100 million financing facility. Also, corporate buyers cited Solana’s 7% native staking yield and growing ecosystem adoption as key drivers of their investment. Corporate Solana crypto holdings reached 17.17 million tokens worth over $4 billion, representing nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply. The treasury companies viewed the price correction as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at attractive valuations before anticipated institutional adoption acceleration. Technical Analysis Supports Recovery Outlook For Solana (SOL) Price The institutional interest backdrop fueled a potential price rebound. Crypto analyst CryptoUB highlighted SOL price potential…

Solana (SOL) Price Dip Does Not Deter Institutions, $65M ETF Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:39
Institutional investors accelerated Solana (SOL) crypto acquisitions during the recent price correction, as price started on a correction path.

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) and treasury companies saw massive inflows, while SOL declined 11% from recent highs.

The sustained demand during the downturn positioned the asset for potential rebounds according to technical analysis.

According to Farside Investors’ data, the REX-Osprey Solana ETF registered $65 million in inflows between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, representing 23.5% of its cumulative flows since its launch on July 2.

Institutional buying occurred as SOL declined from $242.27 to a low of about $210 on Sept. 24.

The ETF inflows coincided with significant acquisitions from digital asset treasury companies during the same period.

Major corporate buyers included Helius Medical Technologies, which acquired 760,190 SOL tokens at an average cost of $231.

Several other treasury firms expanded their holdings despite market volatility.

Treasury Companies Signal Long-Term Confidence

Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies demonstrated conviction in SOL’s long-term prospects through substantial acquisitions during the correction.

Helius Medical Technologies completed a $500 million private placement led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to fund its Solana treasury strategy.

Forward Industries filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity offering program to expand its Solana holdings.

Further, Fitell Corporation launched its SOL treasury with a $100 million financing facility. Also, corporate buyers cited Solana’s 7% native staking yield and growing ecosystem adoption as key drivers of their investment.

Corporate Solana crypto holdings reached 17.17 million tokens worth over $4 billion, representing nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply.

The treasury companies viewed the price correction as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at attractive valuations before anticipated institutional adoption acceleration.

Technical Analysis Supports Recovery Outlook For Solana (SOL) Price

The institutional interest backdrop fueled a potential price rebound. Crypto analyst CryptoUB highlighted SOL price potential rebound trajectory during the correction period.

The analyst predicted on Sept. 16 that SOL would retest the $240 zone, which occurred on Sept. 18 when the token reached $251.68.

Solana (SOL) daily price chart | Source: TradingView/CryptoUB

Since the recent peak, SOL price has started on a correction path. CryptoUB then noted on Sept. 22 that a retest was occurring on the daily chart.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining support above $218. As of press time, SOL price traded at $219.33, recovering the critical support level identified by the analyst.

The technical framework suggested SOL could rebound toward $240 if it sustained trading above $218.

Analyst Targets Higher Price Objectives for Solana (SOL) price

Trader Ali Martinez provided additional technical perspective on SOL’s price action during the correction.

Martinez predicted on Sept. 17 that the asset could retest the $210 zone before resuming its advance toward $320.

The analyst’s framework anticipated the correction as part of the broader development of the uptrend.

Martinez highlighted on Sept. 22 that his Sept. 17 prediction about a $210 retest was materializing as expected before SOL resumed upward movement.

Solana (SOL) daily price chart | Source: TradingView/Ali Martinez

The convergence of institutional demand and technical support levels created favorable conditions for SOL’s recovery potential.

ETF inflows during periods of price weakness demonstrated institutional investors’ long-term conviction, despite short-term volatility.

As a result, the recent correction provided entry opportunities for institutional buyers while technical analysis suggested that a sustained price recovery could be on the horizon.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/solana-sol-price-dip-does-not-deter-institutions-65m-etf-inflows/

