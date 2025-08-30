Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development to Enter UK Market with New Subsidiary

PANews reported on August 30th that Solana's treasury company, DeFi Development Corp. (ticker: DFDV), is expanding overseas and entering the UK market through the establishment of a new subsidiary. DFDV UK, the company, claims to be "the UK's first public treasury company dedicated to Solana." The company was formed through the acquisition of Cykel AI, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CYK.L. DeFi Development Corp. stated that it holds approximately 45% of the company's equity, with the remainder comprised of "local management and board members." The acquisition was executed by a group of "investors."
